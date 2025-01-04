Park Street’s winter symphonies and their evolution through the decades

When you think of winter festivities in Kolkata, the first place that comes to mind is Park Street — with its food, lights, revelry — and its music. However, there was a time when live music was hard to find on this iconic Kolkata street, with only venues like Trincas hosting live music in the late 1950s and 1960s, and later, star-properties like Someplace Else at The Park Hotel from the late 1990s. Now, every December, Park Street becomes the heart of the city’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, and numerous gigs are held at different venues along the stretch. The music on the popular address evolved through the years, even saw icons like Usha Uthup build their career, and today, live gigs and buskers are regular features of Park Street.

As December rolls in every year, the entire stretch lights up to host the Kolkata Christmas Festival, where various bands and choir groups perform at Allen Park. Initiated in 2007 as the Park Street Carnival, the concept was spearheaded by Monica Bhargav Khosla under the Society for Park Street Rejuvenation Kolkata (SPARK), along with Pratap Daryanani (of Oasis), Deepak Puri (of Trincas), among others. Today, themed lighting designed by artisans from Chandernagore illuminates the street — from St. Xavier’s College to Park Street Metro Station — enhancing the festive spirit. Now, the festival has been taken over by the West Bengal government with SPARK as an organising member. The lights and festive spirit continue as the New Year rings in and a little beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

My Kolkata took a little trip back in time, to dive into the evolution of music on Park Street.

Trincas, the torch-bearer

The iconic Trincas was a torch-bearer for live music on Park Street @trincasrestaurant/Instagram

Before Park Street became the place to be for live music and events, there was a time when “nobody else was playing music,” says Anand Puri, who is now heading Trincas. “As far as I know in the 1980s and early 1990s, no one else was as involved in live music on Park Street other than Trincas,” he adds. The Allen Park concerts had not started until the Park Street Festival (now, the Kolkata Christmas Festival) was initiated back in 2011. “My dad (Sunny Puri) was running Trincas back then and he was one of the first people to push the Park Street Festival forward with Monica Bhargav Khosla.” That is when, he believes, Park Street started to get its mojo back with the lights and the concert.

Anand Puri is the third-generation restaurateur currently heading Trincas Courtesy Anand Puri

With Trincas being the torchbearer for live music on Park Street, back in the ’80s, it was classic English tunes that were played the most — in fact they still are, says Anand. “Songs like Country Roads, Last Christmas and other Western music were being played at that time in the 1970s and ’80’s.”

Someplace Else, from disco to live

The Durnibar Saha Collective packed the Someplace Else during the winter festivities this year @someplaceelselive/Instagram

Much like Trincas, Someplace Else (popularly called SPE) emerged as a pioneer in the live music scene, carving a unique niche for itself in the late 1990s and 2000s. Established in 1994 inside The Park hotel, it was one of the first venues in Kolkata to dedicate itself to live performances.

Originally a discotheque, SPE’s transition to live music began in 1997, with an inaugural performance by Hip Pocket, a band that remains synonymous with the venue to this day. Over the years, it hosted legendary acts including Parikrama, Indian Ocean, and Thermal and a Quarter, alongside international sensations like Mumford & Sons, and Paul Di’Anno. Local bands like Krosswindz and The Saturday Night Blues Band also found their footing here.

In the late 1990s and 2000s, was one of ‘the’ venues for live music in Kolkata Courtesy The Park Hotel Kolkata

The enduring charm of Someplace Else lies in its ability to adapt while staying true to its roots. Classic rock, blues, and fusion have always been at the heart of its sound, but Bangla Rock and electronic music have also been included in their lineups in more recent times. Tracks like Hotel California, Sweet Home Alabama, and other timeless Western hits filled the air in the late 1990s and continue to resonate with audiences today

In 2019, it celebrated its 25th anniversary with grand musical events featuring iconic bands such as Fender Benders and newer talents alike. It remains a space where actor Saif Ali Khan — a guitarist by passion — once strummed his guitar with band Parikrama, and where countless memories have been created.

Keeping the music alive

Cut to the 2000s and there were a handful of venues giving musicians a chance to perform. Performing live at these establishments was, in fact, sometimes looked down upon. Due to a change in the taxation regime and other reasons, many places did not continue hosting live music post 1969. “This changed the direction of the urban nightlife in the city. However, we (Trincas) held on to it and continued playing music into the ’80s and ’90s,” says Anand.

In later years, the music scene changed over the years at SPE as well, says area general manager of The Park Hotel Kolkata, Pramode Bhandari. “Amidst ever-evolving tastes and the preferences of millennials and Gen-Z visitors, Someplace Else redid its space to host open mics and techno gigs, bringing together a community of musicians and fans, all under one roof. Celebrity performers like Louis Banks, Jonas Hellborg, Gary Husband, Shawn Lane, Andreas Marsechini, Ehsaan and Loy, Gary Lawyer among others, jam with the performing bands whenever they are in the city.”

These venues also became a launch pad for bands and musicians.

Growth of artistes

In the last five years, there has been an enormous change in the number of people in music. “It was very hard to get people to come and perform when I had taken over (about five years ago). There were barely four or five people that I could call to perform,” says Anand. But now, Anand has access to 20-plus bands and musicians with different genres from disco, pop and jazz, to Bengali and Hindi music, and more.





While new artistes might join the industry every day, certain genres and songs have stood the test of time, becoming staples of the festive season, effortlessly blending fun and nostalgia. Numbers like Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and Jingle Bell Rock continue to captivate audiences year after year. “These songs have a unique charm,” says the vocalist and guitarist of The Mel Samuel Blues Band, Saul Samuel. “They not only invite the crowd to let their hair down and dance but also wrap them in the warmth of the Christmas spirit. I’ve heard both veteran musicians and newer talents put their own spin on these timeless classics, and they never lose their magic.”

Things have diversified in recent years though, he adds.

Changing times, changing tunes

Saul Samuel’s father’s band, The Mel Samuel Blues, was a part of the music scene of Kolkata in the 1970s Courtesy Saul Samuel

“Park Street, back in the day, was something else,” says Saul, whose family has been performing regularly at the neighbourhood’s iconic hubs since the 1970s with his father’s group, The Mel Samuel Blues band. “The stories we’ve read, the tales passed down by older generations… it’s clear that the style and presentation today just aren’t what they should be. Musicians now work like clockwork, instead of immersing themselves in their performances.”

While happy about the growth, Saul laments the loss of Park Street’s signature jazz vibes. “The days of a jazzy Park Street are behind us. What we have now are new-age pop numbers, vocalists glued to their phones, barely bothering to learn the lyrics.” It’s not just about the music he misses. “Dress codes mattered back then, they added to the charm. But now, even that feels forgotten,” he adds.

The Park Street Christmas experience





One of the highlights of Park Street is the annual Christmas carnival. A couple of years ago, Saul had performed with his late father’s band and he reminisces about the experience. “The grounds were packed! We played a mix of bluesy Christmas numbers by BB King and others and threw in some popular tunes too. From the stage, I saw people dancing, singing along, and smiling — so many smiles. It was such a joy to witness, one of those gigs you don’t forget easily.”

Reflecting on the evolution of festive traditions, Saul emphasises the importance of balancing modernity with the city’s deep-rooted heritage. “While it’s vital to stay relevant, Kolkata thrives on nostalgia and culture. We need to preserve that old-world charm with well-dressed bands, timeless Christmas songs, and maybe even meaningful performances like plays or choirs that remind us of the true spirit of Christmas.”