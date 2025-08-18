Open mics to supper nights: How Kolkata is reimagining weekends through community meet-ups

Bored of the same weekend plans? Have your Saturday and Sundays started feeling like a loop of restaurant hangouts, clubbing, or house parties? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

A new wave of community-led groups in Kolkata is rewriting how the city spends its weekends. From jam session meet-ups to hosting supper clubs — weekends are now brimming with fun and frolic in the city, even for those who have productivity lined up on their to-do lists. Here’s a guide to meeting like-minded people beyond your usual circle.

Calcutta Nerds

Calcutta Nerds is an Instagram community that helps Kolkatans discuss their love for arts and literature. To make the event more interactive and fun, the community organises literary games, engages in curating challenging activities and coming up with thrilling quiz nights.

The group also indulges in holding innovative workshops like Kintsugi Art journaling, found poetry, or just spending an afternoon in a cosy room decorated with fairy lights wrapped in warmth of good food, music and like-minded people.

Sharing experiences inspired from their travels to exchanging heartfelt conversations, Calcutta Nerds provides everybody with a space to be creative, messy, crafty or simply relaxed according to their wishes.

Hot Latin Thursdays by Salsawala at AM/PM

Hot Latin Thursdays is all about great Afro-Latin dancing, music and good vibes. Held every Thursday at Park Street’s AMPM cafe-cum-bar, this vibrant social brings together dancers and newbies for an evening of salsa, bachata and kizomba.

At its heart is Hitesh H. Teckchandani, popularly known as Hitesh Salsawala, founder of Salsawala Studio and the driving force behind the Kolkata Salsa Weekends.

Hitesh also hosts free salsa classes at sessions at Rabindra Sarobar — welcoming beginners and dancers of all levels to join the morning groove.

Not your typical weekend plan, but that’s exactly the point.

Calcutta Supper Club

In Kolkata, supper clubs and potlucks are bringing people together, where shared meals are turning strangers into friends. From intimate supper clubs to homely potlucks, the city’s food scene is embracing slow, social dining. In cosy, curated settings across the city, strangers gather over home-cooked meals and new conversations.

While chef Thomas Zacharias takes his potlucks across India and Toonika Guha hosts curated meals in Gurgaon, Sohini Banerjee, a London-based home chef brings the supper club movement home — right here in Kolkata, blending global flavours with local warmth.

Other notable supper clubs hosted in the city include Omakase by PlayfulPalate, Sombreros and Salud — each offering a unique twist on intimate dining experiences.

For a weekend that feels like home, Kolkata’s supper clubs are worth a seat at the table.

Chaitown Community

The vibrant cultural hub located on Purna Das Road, which turned three this year, provides a space where creativity is encouraged and exchange of ideas comes alive.

While Chaitown doesn’t always have weekend events, there’s usually plenty happening in the community from time to time. From open mics to game nights to jamming sessions, there’s a little something for everyone at Chaitown. And that’s exactly what will keep you going back.

Spuddy Kolkata - Awaara Community

Remember those winter afternoons, playing badminton with friends in your neighbourhood lane? The laughter, the light-hearted rivalry and the joy of chasing the shuttle under open skies? Spuddy Kolkata’s Awaara community brings that same spirit back.

Kolkata’s first hobby club and meet-up community hosts casual matches every weekend and on weekdays, where anyone can register and show up with a racket.

From indoor badminton courts coupled with various facilities to inviting players of all ages and all levels, it’s a chance to reconnect with a childhood hobby in the city.