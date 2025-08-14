At the heart of separation: Powerful reads that explore the impact of India’s Partition

Sam Dalrymple’s Shattered Lands: Five Partitions and the Making of Modern Asia opens with a sentence that’ll force you to pause for a moment. The debut author begins his exploration of Partitions in South Asia by writing, “You can’t actually see the Great Wall of China from space. It’s a myth… But the border wall dividing India from Pakistan is unmistakable.”

In 21st century India, the term “Partition” has almost become synonymous with the India-Pakistan conflict. Yet, the foundation for this separation was laid long before anyone had even conjured up the notion of a different country. Indeed, the very first partition that India encountered was in 1937 – almost a decade before its independence – when Burma was officially separated as a result of the Government of India Act. In his debut work, Sam Dalrymple weaves together five such partitions that ultimately led to the “Making of Modern Asia.”

As India steps into its 78th year of Independence, here are a few other books you can pick up to delve deeper into the subject of Partition and the tumultuous history that shaped this nation.

‘Partition’s Legacies’ by Joya Chatterji

Featuring an introduction by British historian David Washbrook, this collection of sharp, insightful essays from historian Joya Chatterji – one of Bengal’s leading voices on the Partition – goes beyond the events of August 15, 1947 and explores other related concepts like refugees, minority formation, nation-making and more.

‘Independence’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni

Ideal for those who enjoy fiction, this novel unfolds against the backdrop of the Partition of India, but spotlights its impact in rural Bengal. The story follows three sisters living in a small village as they attempt to navigate their increasingly complicated lives amidst the growing political as well as religious turmoil of the times.

‘Midnight’s Furies’ by Nisid Hajari

The Partition was preceded by a terrible cycle of riots and communal violence all across undivided India. This forms the core of Midnight’s Furies: The Deadly Legacy of India’s Partition, where author Nisid Hajari masterfully captures the terror of the times through a blend of anecdotes and eyewitness accounts, while also exploring how this violent period of history continues to have repercussions even today.

‘The Book of Everlasting Things’ by Aanchal Malhotra

Most readers are familiar with Malhotra’s seminal work, Remnants of a Separation, but few know about her debut novel. A poignant story of love and longing, this tale spans generations, following Samir and Firdaus, as their seemingly intertwined fates are torn apart by the Partition and its aftermath.

‘The Other Side of Silence’ by Urvashi Butalia

Centered around the personal trauma of Partition, Urvashi Butalia’s The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India details the personal stories of those displaced due to the violence of the times. In particular, what sets this book apart from other similar works is its focus on the experiences of women, children, minorities and marginalised communities during this turbulent period.

