Harmless clutter or potential poison? How your old phone or earphones could be killing the planet

From tangled charging cables to long-forgotten power banks, small-scale e-waste is piling up in our homes — and often ending up in the wrong place. Across Kolkata and much of India, used electronics are frequently tossed into regular trash along with food and dry waste, eventually making their way to landfills or incinerators. This careless disposal releases toxic substances such as mercury, lead, and cadmium into the environment, posing serious risks to public health and the planet.

When mixed with general waste, e-waste can leak dangerous chemicals into the soil, pollute groundwater, and emit hazardous fumes when burned. “Throwing electronic waste in any normal dump yard can cause a lot of pollution because of the chemical components in these devices,” says Priyansha Singhania, executive vice president, Branding and Communications, at Hulladek Recycling. “Tube lights have mercury, batteries have lead. Once these are broken or burst, they can contaminate air, water, and soil.”

How to dispose of small e-waste the right way

Singhania outlines three simple and accessible ways to ensure that small electronics — from a single AA battery to an old hairdryer — are handled responsibly:

Install an e-waste bin in your housing complex. Ideal for residents of apartment buildings, these bins allow you to drop items such as earphones, chargers, trimmers, or Bluetooth speakers.

Door-to-door collection – “Even if it’s just a phone or charger, you can call us, and we will collect it from your doorstep,” says Singhania. Hulladek offers this service across the country.

Drop-off points – Hulladek has collection centres and e-waste bins not only across Kolkata but also in other parts of West Bengal and India. If you pass one, you can simply deposit your items there.

Special care for hazardous items

Some electronics require extra caution, especially if damaged. A burst phone or leaking battery can be highly toxic. “Wrap it in a plastic bag and keep it aside until it can be disposed of quickly,” advises Singhania. If handing it directly to a Hulladek pickup executive, wrapping ensures no chemicals come into contact with staff.

Items like power banks and batteries don’t require wrapping when placed in Hulladek’s secured e-waste bins, as these are made of metal, covered, and kept in shaded areas to prevent accidents. However, damaged devices should always be stored safely before disposal.

Why waste segregation protects people too

Shutterstock

The consequences of mixing e-waste with general garbage extend beyond environmental harm. Informal waste pickers, who dismantle discarded electronics with bare hands to extract metals, face significant health hazards. “They are constantly in touch with toxic substances, which makes them more prone to illnesses caused by exposure to lead, cadmium, or mercury,” explains Singhania.

Does your e-waste have value?

Yes — though expectations should be realistic. Hulladek offers customers a valuation based on the materials within the device, market prices of metals like copper and gold, and recycling costs. “We may not match the price of a kabadiwala because we run a full recycling facility, provide doorstep service, and ensure proper disposal certified by the Central Pollution Control Board,” says Singhania. Even low-value items like wired earphones are collected, as they become viable in larger quantities.

A shared responsibility

Tackling India’s e-waste problem requires cooperation between households, waste collectors, recycling facilities, and governing bodies. By using certified collection centres, storing damaged items safely, and resisting the temptation to toss electronics out with regular trash, individuals can help prevent toxic contamination and protect those handling waste. As Singhania notes, “Even if it’s just one earphone, make sure it reaches the right person.” The responsibility for safe disposal begins at home — and every small action adds up.