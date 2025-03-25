Thrifty at 30: The best smartphones under Rs 30,000

1 6

When Nothing unveiled its recent duo of sub-Rs 30K smartphones, the ‘focus’ was on the camera creds of the pricier sibling in this duo. The Nothing Phone 3a (Pro) brings some serious zoom photography skills to this competitive price segment with its 50MP periscope lens with a 3x optical zoom. From AI skills, to refined design, to camera performance and robust battery performance, the Rs 20-30K segment is seeing quite a few premium features trickle down. If you’re looking for bang for your buck on your next smartphone purchase, we’ve got you covered:

Nothing Phone 3a (Pro)

We dig Nothing’s design aesthetic, the 3a (Pro) comes with a full-circle camera module that includes the phone’s much-hyped periscope zoom lens. This device features a glass panel and Nothing’s trademark glyphs that add to its premium appeal. Nothing has also added a dedicated button that it calls ‘Essential Key’; it offers instant access brand’s Essential Space, an AI solution to organise notes, screenshots and the like. The 3a (Pro) flaunts a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display (1080 x 2392 pixels / 387 PPI) with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. But it’s the triple rear cam that is the headline feature. It includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP periscope lens with a 3x optical zoom that makes it one of the best in the segment.

POCO X7 Pro

The X7 Pro comes in POCO’s very own yellow with a unique dual-texture design that stands out in this segment. The X7 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor and comes in two storage variants - 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. One of the headline features of this device is its binge-proof, 1.5K OLED display. This 6.67-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) display hits a peak brightness of 3200 nits. There’s a massive 6550 mAh battery under the hood with a 90W charger in the box.

OPPO F29 Pro

The perfect blend of slinky design and tough exteriors, OPPO’s new F series device weighs just 180gm, but comes with a whole bunch of reassuring design touches. It’s water-proof (with an IP69 rating) and comes with a damage-proof 360° Armour body for those accidental drops. OPPO has packed a 6000 mAh battery (there’s an 80W charger in the box) despite its slim form. The F29 Pro is propelled by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and rocks a dual rear cam (50MP primary lens and 2MP monochrome cam). The device comes in three storage options going all the way to 12GB/256GB.

iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO has pitched its latest sub-Rs 30K device as the slimmest phone with a massive 6,400 mAh battery. iQOO manages to keep the heft under 200gm, the device is less than 8mm thick and feels good in your hand. The massive battery is not the only hardware spec that’s aimed at serious gamers. At its heart is a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The 6,043mm vapour cooling chamber ensures efficient heat dissipation; it keeps thing cool even during those intense gaming sessions. All the action plays out on the vibrant 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate; gamers will also approve of the device’s stable, lag-free 90FPS gaming experience.

Moto Edge 50 Pro

It’s been a while since this device hit the scene. A recent price drop makes it an attractive proposition with its 2025-proof spec sheet. Motorola leveraged its partnership with Pantone with the brand’s nod of approval for the colours on its display and camera. The device boasts of a vibrant 6.7-inch, 1.5K curved pOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate that peaks at 2,000 nits. This display is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with a wireless charging option. But most of all its the design and finish that stands out, the Edge 50 Pro comes in a unique set of colours including a gorgeous Moonlight Pearl.

