The art of dissent: How Kolkata streets have become canvas for protests over the years

When the RG Kar rape-and-murder incident rocked the nation in 2024, Kolkata became witness to an outcry that developed into a public movement in no time, mobilising citizens from across India. Amid the long rallies and demonstrations echoed the voice of dissent in a form of expression that Kolkata has been a hotspot of since ages — art.

In Kolkata, art is not just about aesthetics — it is often the voice of the people. And street art is where the city offers the most intimate glimpse into daily struggles, opinions and challenges of its people.

1 10 (Photographs by: Amit Dutta and Soumyajit Dey)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata’s streets are Kolkata’s canvas. They narrate stories and echo sentiments — from Durga Puja Alponas to Rangolis on Diwali and spray-painted college walls to para clubs with graffiti.

2 10 (Photographs by: Amit Dutta and Soumyajit Dey)

Archee Roy, a dalit queer visual artist practitioner from Ballygunge, says artists like her are not only creators but also crusaders. Roy believes that it is the responsibility of artists to use public spaces as a domain to provoke thought and action, be it about queer rights, politics or socio-political issues.

3 10 (Kolkata Pride 2022; in front of Lady Brabourne College, pic attribution: Archee Roy)

Roy turned to art as a form of activism in 2009. Her journey as an art activist evolved through several milestones including Hok Kolorob in 2014 and Take Back The Night in 2024.

4 10 (During RG Kar rape case protest; Y Channel Dharmatala, pic attribution: Archee Roy)

“In Kolkata, the streets remember what institutions often try to forget. Art doesn’t just document, it demands,” Roy said, highlighting how art played a vital role in movements like the Park Street rape case, anti-NRC protests, Bhima Koregaon and Kashmir issues.

During the RG Kar protests last year, public transformed streets into visual testament to resistance through murals, graffiti, and posters, addressing themes of safety, justice, and systemic responsibility.

5 10 (Photographs by: Amit Dutta and Soumyajit Dey)

Street art became the soul of anti-CAA/NRC protests, queer and LGBTQIA+ movements, demands of climate and environmental justice, and awareness campaigns during the Covid-19 pandemic in the past decade.

6 10 (pic attribution: savemissinggirls.com)

Have you noticed black silhouettes of a girl with the text #missing written alongside it on city walls? In 2014, a photographer and social artist, Leena Kejriwal, launched the MISSING Public Art Project to engage the public on the issue of sex trafficking.

Speaking about the RG Kar rape case and the impact of street art as a tool of resistance, CPI(M) leader Dipsita Dhar said the emergence of street art was a resurrection of old and glorious traditions.

7 10 (Photographs by: Amit Dutta and Soumyajit Dey)

“Visual interventions like murals, posters, and graffiti can indeed shift public discourse and political pressure. Unlike verbal communication, which targets a specific audience, street art is accessible to everyone, including those who may not typically engage with your message. This broadens your reach and sparks curiosity, especially among young people,” said Dhar, who also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on a CPI(M) ticket from Serampore.

Another artist, Nilanjan Ghoshal, echoed the same sentiment. For him, street art conveys its message effectively, using simple yet powerful strokes to communicate its purpose.

“Street art is not a part of advertisement. We’re not persuading anyone to read a pamphlet. However, it stays in the subconscious. The message delivered through the art will likely remain etched in the pedestrians’ memory. Whenever they encounter a rally with a similar cause, the art will remind them to pay attention.”

8 10 (Photographs by: Amit Dutta and Soumyajit Dey)

Actress Uma Banerjee said in her years as an active participant in street art, she has witnessed multiple instances where commoners, who were not even aware of the cause of their protests, supported them with whatever they had at their disposal.

9 10 (During the Reclaim The Protest, pic attribution: Uma Banerjee)

Despite social, cultural and ideological differences, Banerjee and her artist friends have received overwhelming support from the public all these while, with many stepping forward to help amplify their cause.

10 10 (During the Reclaim The Protest, pic attribution: Uma Banerjee)

“I remember while promoting the Kolkata International Performance Art Festival (KIPAF) in 2014, we relied on street art and the response was positive. There were days when we even collected over Rs 3,000 from the public. And since our initiative was entirely autonomous, such feedback and support from the civilians motivated us to keep going for a good cause to engage with the community and challenge established norms,” said the Aamar Boss actress.