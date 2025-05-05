Summer 2025 makeup trends: Go for ‘clean girl’ aesthetics, glass skin, Gen-Z bold looks, says experts

As temperatures rise and humidity peaks across India, it’s time to give your beauty routine a much-needed summer update. While many turn to social media for mountain getaways or refreshing drink recipes, one equally important seasonal shift is in the makeup department. Whether it’s embracing a lighter touch or creating room for your skin to breathe, achieving a glow-friendly look is essential to staying fresh and radiant through the summer.

My Kolkata consulted leading stylists to help you choose practical and fashionable makeup, enabling you to enjoy the summer without worry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trends to follow this summer

To achieve an ideal summer look, experts go with a ‘clean girl aesthetic’ by opting for minimal touch-ups, which offers no room for grease on skin in the already blistering climate. Kolkata-based makeup artist and stylist Bridgette Jones emphasises paying attention to healthy skin rather than putting heavy foundation, powder and other makeup products.

She said, “I also love that people are paying a lot of attention to the health of the skin, and they are embracing the naked face, as they call it, during the summer months. No one wants to put heavy foundations on their skin. And they are embracing the natural features and showcasing a very new, authentic kind of identity of themselves.”

Jones also advised that one should not use eyebrow pencils and asked to use gel-based eyebrow pens. “Eyebrows are big this summer. Do not use pencils, which give harsh lines. Use eyebrow gel. You get eyebrow gel, also tint, and you get clear eyebrow gels… If your eyebrows look very well-groomed, it’s half of the eye look done because it gives you that wide-eyed, alert look.”

Makeup artist and stylist Abhijit Chanda advised carrying powder-based concealer rather than a cream one. He said, “Excessive foundation, layers of foundation - in sweaty weather, it might get tacky, and it looks bad. Instead of that, take care of your skin. So that the usage of the foundation and concealer is less. You can always do a little bit of colour correction and use concealer under your eyes. Also, definitely carry a powder-based foundation.”

What’s Gen-Z up to this summer?

For Gen-Z, fashion in 2025 is all about self expression and individuality. Both Chanda and Jones observed that they embrace the bare-faced look, focussing on highlighting the high points of the face — like the cheekbones, tip of the nose, chin, and brow bone — to create a radiant, dewy finish. Bold, well-defined eyebrows complement this aesthetic, giving the face a polished yet natural appeal.

Bridgette Jones notes that bold lips and pops of neon eyeliner are making a statement, often paired with the otherwise bare skin. The use of bright, playful hues add a youthful edge, while blurred lips — achieved using long-lasting lip stains — offer a softer, smudged alternative to gloss. This duality highlights the individuality of this generation, as they freely mix and match looks to express their personal style.

Jones said, “They [Gen-Z] will use a bold lip and they will also use a neon eyeliner on their lids and that gives it a nice pop. So these neon shades that are out are for the youngsters and it looks really nice.”

Chanda said that the Gen-Z are more inclined towards adding cool colours to their makeup palette like blue or green either for their eyes or for their lips. “Gen Z has no limits. They can follow quirky style tricks, such as usage of cool colors like green and blues. So mostly what people will do is that they will try to use a little bit of blue or green tones on their eyes. Gen Z use it on their lips as well,” Chanda said.

Good skincare routine and hacks

In this humid weather, skin prep is crucial. Start with cleansing, moisturising, and applying a brightening serum for a dewy base that helps makeup last. Always double cleanse at night to remove makeup thoroughly and keep your skin clear.

Chanda said that for more targeted care, serums can be added based on skin type — niacinamide or salicylic acid for oily skin, and hyaluronic acid or vitamin C for dry skin.

However, he advised that it’s best to consult a dermatologist before using active ingredients. Even those with oily skin shouldn’t skip moisturising; instead, one should choose a lightweight formula that suits their skin. For combination skin, especially in Indian summers, it’s advisable to follow an oily skincare routine, as humidity tends to increase oil production across all zones.

As a solution to maintain a grease-free makeup, Jones said that one can go for a ‘no makeup’ look with skin tints instead of foundation and use multi-purpose products like liquid blush on cheeks, lips, and lids. Groom brows with gel, skip harsh lines, and use brown gel liner with mascara. Set the look with a dewy fix spray and finish with nude lip liner and lip oil.

What makeup goes well with ethnic outfits?

Both Jones and Chanda advised for a hassle free breezy traditional look in summer. Chanda recommends tying up the hair neatly, perhaps adorned with fresh flowers for a graceful, summery touch. A soft, breathable cotton sari is his go-to pick — one of the most comfortable choices for the season. For makeup, he suggested a minimal approach: slightly smudged eyes, a lip stain or subtle lip color, and a touch of blush. A bindi, statement jewelry, and a light, refreshing perfume complete the look. In the Indian summer, he believes embracing minimalism is not just stylish, but essential.