Gaming cafes, arcades and arenas: Where to get your game on in Kolkata

Whether you’re a PC gamer, a console lover or just someone who loves clapping high-fives over board games, Kolkata’s gaming zones have got you covered. From neon-lit arcades and cafes with PlayStation setups to board game clubs and immersive VR missions, the city has something for everyone.

Here’s a guide to the must-visit places in Kolkata where you can flex your gaming muscles, hang out with your friends and lose track of time altogether.

The Drunken Guy Cafe: PS5 with a side of fries

This one is for the gamers who love their PS5 with a side of fries and pizza. The Drunken Guy Cafe, located in Bangur, has all the fun vibes for foodies and gaming enthusiasts alike. Here, you can challenge your friends in a wide range of games while sipping mocktails or chomping down on cheesy fries. And if you’re into outdoor sports, their Meta Shot gaming zone is just the right way to chill.

Address: 63, Bangur Avenue, Block C, Bangur

Gamer’s Paradise: Kolkata’s OG PC gaming den

Call of Duty, CS:GO, Grand Theft Auto, Need For Speed, Lord of the Rings, MotoGP — play your favourite games to your heart’s content at this haven for gamers. If you love RGB-lit desktops and the soothing sound of mechanical keyboards, then this is for you. Gamer’s Paradise is fully air-conditioned and boasts a host of PCs to play on so that you don’t have to wait in a queue.

Whether you’re grinding on a story-rich game or smashing keys with your squad, Gamer’s Paradise has the setup that will fit your jam. Add to that the dim lighting, posters on the wall and mini-collectibles instantly setting your mood. The place also provides free Wi-Fi for gamers and six scrumptious flavours of ice cold soda to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

You can pay by the hour for casual plays or if you are a hardcore gamer, you can also get a prepaid membership for discounts. Rates start at Rs 40 per hour for everyone to get a slice of that epic showdown — be it solo or multiplayer.

Address: 2nd Floor, 24, Tarak Dutta Road, opposite Khosla Electronics, near Quest Mall, Lower Range, Beck Bagan

Timezone: The go-to destination for endless fun

Timezone in South City Mall is a true arcade haven. Bumper cars? Check. Bowling lanes? Check. Shooting games? Oh yes. Prize redemption games? Absolutely. Whether you’re in the mood for classic coin-operated games or modern arcade experiences, there’s a wide range of challenges to test your skills. And if your VR attractions are your game, Timezone will surely become your go-to hangout spot in no time.

Address: South City Mall, 375, Prince Anwar Shah Road

Amoeba: Bowling meets racing

Want to enjoy bowling strikes, arcade games, kiddie rides, and air hockey all in one place? Then Amoeba is the just the right playground for you. Think arcade classics, racing simulators and AMF-style bowling lanes where game night can never get boring.

Address: Maniktala Main Road, Kadapara, Phool Bagan, Kankurgachi

Gamerheads: Roll the dice, not your eyes

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we have almost forgotten the charm of the good old days playing board games with our friends and family. Gamerheads is trying to rekindle that magic in Kolkata. Run by a board gamers’ club, this is a paradise for those who love their games with a bit of brainpower.

From Catan and Ticket to Ride to underrated gems, this community-driven setup hosts in-person game nights where they teach and introduce unique and exotic board games. During the Covid-19 lockdown, they also organised gaming sessions through free websites, and online platforms like WhatsApp and Zoom, giving rise to Kolkata’s board game renaissance. No consoles or PCs, just pure joy of the bygone days with dice, cards and sabotage strategies.

Address: 4A, Ashoka Towers, 11A, Palm Avenue, Park Circus

The Game Stadium: For the bowlers, the arcaders and console gamers

Bowling, 7D Cinema, PS5, Arcade Games, VR — you name it, they got it! Add to that a thrilling Bhoot Bungla, and you’re all set for the weekend. Embark on a thrilling adventure with the racing simulators, flaunt your skills at the Pitching Time and Hit the Hammer booths, and win on a slam dunk in the mini basketball zone — without even leaving Howrah. Whether you’re trying to find an escape or bond with your kids, this is a solid bet for a weekend that can never go wrong.

Address: Avani Riverside Mall, 32, Jagat Banerjee Ghat Road, Shibpur, Howrah