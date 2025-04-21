Light, breezy and chic: Summer saris to include in your work wardrobe

As summer settles in and office wardrobes face the heat, working women are turning to an all-time favourite with a modern edge — the summer sari. Lightweight, breathable and effortlessly elegant, saris in cottons, linens, and airy chiffons are becoming the season’s workplace heroes. From soft cottons to breezy linen, this lookbook presents a range of saris perfect for the summer office vibe.

Cool cotton saris

When the temperature rises, it’s time to turn to soft cotton saris — your go-to for summer office style. Lightweight, breathable and effortlessly stylish, these saris, with bold abstract prints and vibrant, popping colors, bring a modern twist to classic elegance.

Where to find it: Dakshinapan, Made in Bengal, Suta, Byloom, Taneira, streets of Gariahat

Classic Chikankari charm

Chikankari saris bring effortless elegance to your work wardrobe. With their delicate embroidery and soft, breathable fabrics, they strike the perfect balance between tradition and professional poise — ideal for staying stylish and comfortable all day at the office.

Where to find it: New Market and shops in Gariahat

Kota whisper

Breezy, lightweight and effortlessly elegant — Kota saris are a summer workwear essential. Woven with a unique checkered texture and airy finish, they keep you cool and comfortable through warm days while offering a crisp, professional look. Subtle hues or delicate prints add just the right touch of sophistication for the office.

Where to find it: Burrabazar, Ram Mandir

Breezy linen

Linen saris are where effortless elegance meets all-day comfort. With their crisp drape, breathable weave, and timeless appeal, they’re made for women who mean business — without breaking a sweat. Whether soft pastels or bold tones, these saris are the perfect blend of cool sophistication and modern style.

Where to find it: Beyond 6 Yards (Salt Lake), New Market, shops of Gariahat

Handloom grace

Handloom saris are your summer workwear secret. Light, breathable and effortlessly stylish, these beauties keep you cool while adding a dash of tradition to your professional look. Whether for important meetings or casual office days, handloom saris bring a refined yet comfortable edge to summer workwear.

Where to find it: Handloom House, Khadi Emporium, Gariahat market