Not all dogs can be therapy dogs: How pet therapy really works

When a 25-year-old woman lost her newborn, the grief was unbearable. Her psychiatrist suggested she consider getting a dog to help her cope with the trauma. What followed was months of healing by a sweet-natured Beagle puppy who brought warmth, structure and unconditional love. The pup didn’t cure her pain, but it helped her get through it.

The idea of dog therapy is now gaining popularity in India. Recently, Hyderabad airport introduced therapy dogs to help reduce travel stress for passengers. The initiative highlights how pets can provide emotional support not just in private homes, but also in high-stress public spaces like hospitals, schools, and offices.

Psychiatrist Aniruddha Deb, who often recommends dog therapy to his patients, said, “Any kind of stress-related condition like bereavement, anxiety, job stress or PTSD, can benefit from the companionship of a dog. We have seen significant improvement in children with autism and elderly people who are homebound.” He added that therapy dogs offer unfiltered affection, help calm people down, and even improve focus in children on the autism spectrum.

But while the benefits of pet therapy are undeniable, not every dog is cut out for this kind of role. That’s where experts like canine behaviourist Paromita Das come in. She explained, “There are few dogs that naturally qualify to be therapy dogs. The first and most important trait is that the dog should genuinely enjoy being touched and petted, not just by their family, but by strangers too.”

Das said she begins observing puppies from an early age, as young as five months, to assess whether they are suited to therapy roles. “In a litter of five or seven, there may be just one pup who shows a natural calmness and sociability. Over time, we train them to stay calm, not jump, and be patient with people.”

While Golden Retrievers and Labradors are usually more inclined toward therapy work, she stressed that even friendly Indies can do the job. “I know of an Indie who is turning out to be a great therapy dog. So it really depends on the dog’s temperament, not just the breed.”

Therapy dogs are useful in environments like corporate offices, where workplace stress can be overwhelming. In schools, they help children with emotional regulation and social bonding. But the dog’s comfort is just as important. “We give the dogs breaks when they show signs of stress. Their well-being cannot be compromised,” Das said.

The mental health expert agreed that having a pet in general — even if not professionally trained — can provide tremendous emotional comfort. “Even individual pets have been seen to reduce anxiety and bring joy. They don't need to be certified therapy dogs to make a difference.”

However, both experts caution against impulsively bringing home a pet during emotionally turbulent times. “A lot of families got dogs during the pandemic without thinking it through. First-time pet parents must be prepared to train and understand their dog’s behaviour. Otherwise, it adds to the stress, instead of helping it,” said the Kolkata-based dog behaviourist.

Pet parents agree that welcoming a dog into their lives has helped improve their mental health. Rumela Basu, corporate professional and paw parent got attached to a streetie when she moved to her new house in Gurugram from Kolkata. “Moving to a new city can be disorienting, but having Mowgli around made it easier. He gave structure to my day, helped me explore the neighbourhood through walks, and made the unfamiliar feel familiar. It’s comforting to come home to someone who’s always happy to see you, no matter what kind of day you’ve had.”

Jaideep Chatterji, a retired corporate employee, credits their family dog, Leo the Labrador, for coping with post-retirement blues. “I was a busy man working 9-5. When I retired, my leisure time became taxing. I slowly slipped into depression. That’s when my daughter and son-in-law adopted Leo. I started spending more time with him and for him.”