Gariahat to Burrabazar: A handy guide for your rakhi shopping in Kolkata this year

With Raksha Bandhan just around the corner, it’s time to tie up your last-minute shopping to-dos, starting with picking the perfect rakhi for your brother (or sister). Whether you’re looking for traditional, trendy or quirky rakhis, Kolkata’s markets are brimming with a host of colourful options.

From the teeming bylanes of Gariahat to the bustling neighbourhood of Burrabazar, you’ll be spoilt for choices for your loved ones. This year, My Kolkata has scouted the best places to buy rakhis in the city so that you don’t feel confused. Read on to find out.

Gariahat market: For the rakhi that screams style

Any list for rakhi shopping is incomplete without Gariahat, and this year, the market is all about sleek, style and budget options. Vendors along Gariahat crossing are stocking up everything from Chhota Bheem to peacock-themed and chunky, studded rakhis.

One of the major highlights include a vintage pocket-watch rakhi priced at Rs 300 for those who hanker after the lost golden era. Want to tie a rakhi that lovingly says “Mere bhaiya” or “Veera” this year? Check out the gold-coloured chain watch rakhis for those having a soft spot for all things fancy.

Price range: Rs 50-300

Jadubabur Bazar: Your favourite neighbourhood haul

If you take a stroll in front of the Netaji Bhavan metro station, you’ll see rakhi stalls brimming with love, joy and colours. Located near Bhowanipore, Jadubabur Bazar is undoubtedly one of the regular shopping spots for most south Kolkatans.

The market offers a wide selection of rakhis, from peacock-themed to Lord Krishna and Shiva engravings. Mauli, Kalava, Zardosi and Kundan rakhis are also very much in vogue this year. So, buckle up for your hunt this year — your favourite neighbourhood has something for everybody.

Price range: Rs 30-300

Burrabazar: The ‘paikari’ haven

Burrabazar remains the city’s favourite wholesale shopping destination, especially for those buying in bulk and selling in other parts of Kolkata. Perhaps, the market in Bastola displays the priciest and fanciest rakhis in the city. From zari-embroidered to stone and metal-finished rakhis, the stalls cater to both minimalists and lovers of grand gestures.

A unique item this year is what the vendors are calling ‘Dada-boudi’ rakhi, celebrating the bond between brothers and sister-in-laws. If you’re confused about how to make your sister-in-law’s day special, check out the Lumba rakhi — a special type of rakhi worn by the sister-in-law during the ceremony.

Price range: Dada-boudi rakhis (starting from Rs 400)

Hatibagan: Threads of love for your inner child

Doraemon to Pikachu, minions to Peppa Pig — the stalls lined up on Hatibagan crossing right in front of Star Theatre are bristling with cartoon-themed rakhis for both children and the child within you. If your brother is a Marvel fan, don’t miss out on the Iron Man rakhi. And if he’s a mobile gaming nerd, the Angry Birds rakhi is a must for your shopping list.

We also checked out the designer rakhis with beads, stones and tassels that have always been a hit among siblings. Elaborate embellishments on rakhis, including one with a butterfly soaring across a colourful glass panel, are surely grabbing eyeballs.

Price range: Rs 25-200