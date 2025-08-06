Gen Z is ditching malls for online shopping and thrifting — is convenience the only reason?

Why go to a mall when you can shop from the comfort of your bed? This thought is shaping the shopping habits of the Gen Z crowd in Kolkata and beyond.

But is convenience the only reason behind shoppers ditching the mall experience? My Kolkata found out in candid conversations with Gen Z boys and girls, most of whom don’t even remember when was the last time they stepped into a mall to shop.

Why are malls passe?

Mohana Kalamuri, a student of Amity University, Kolkata, is an avid online and thrift shopper. Thrifting appeals to her because it’s not just more affordable, but also sustainable. “It allows me to experiment with unique fashion without contributing to fast fashion waste,” said the 21-year-old.

For Mohana, online shopping websites bring convenience and variety, but the gamechanger is the thrill of a one-of-a-kind thrift find that keeps her coming back.

Online shopping makes everything simple, says Shreya Sinha, a dedicated online shopper from Delhi.

Highlighting a key point about inclusivity that comes with shopping online, Shreya added, “If you’re a plus-size girlie, it’s so hard to find your size or something that suits your style in malls because they mostly have sample sizes. Online shopping doesn’t have that problem.”

While Shreya is fond of stores like Westside and Zudio for their pricing and size range, she believes malls need to offer more variety in designs and sizes. “We don’t just want good designs and aesthetics; we also want value for money,” she summed up.

A recurring theme in every conversation is individuality. Madhav Mehndiratta, a 19-year-old from Gurugram, elaborated on the shortcomings of shopping malls.

“Malls are often overcrowded, traffic is hectic, and it honestly feels like too much of a task just to buy a couple of outfits,” he said, adding that online platforms allow him to browse at his own pace with no rush.

“Gen Z is busy and values time,” Madhav, who takes most of his outfit inspirations from Pinterest, remarked. “Malls can feel repetitive and outdated. Going to a mall is time-consuming,” he further said.

To cater to any particular generation, one needs to understand their needs, and that is why thrift and online shopping appeals to 21-year-old Priyanka Ghosh. “They understand the Gen Z generation and their fashion demands better than traditional malls, while also keeping in mind the price,” she said.

For many Gen Z shoppers like Delhi girl Tisha Ahuja, it is more about comfort than preference. Pointing out the difference between the two modes, she said, “Those who like to try on clothes before buying, malls have the upper hand. For individuals with the 9-to-5 hustle, online shopping becomes the obvious choice.”

Who is influencing Gen Z shopping trends?

Plenty of creators are driving this change. Names like Komal Pandey, Anushka Hazra, Megha Theeng, Sayanti Mohapatra, Siddharth Batra, and BohoGirl are on everyone’s radar.

“Their content normalises shopping second-hand and hunting for great online deals,” Mohana says. For Madhav, creators like Juhi Godambe and Karron S. Dhinggra introduce smaller, affordable brands that might not have made it to the mall racks.

Unnati Mishra, a PR professional, finds their styling creative. “They show how you can look great without spending a fortune.” Similarly, Shreya Sinha from Delhi notes that even if she doesn’t always buy directly from Instagram ads, she bookmarks or saves posts and often comes back to them later to find similar styles on thrift pages or other online platforms.

Online shopping and thrifting have their own set of drawbacks

While it definitely brings comfort and convenience, online shopping, too, has its cons. “Sizing is the biggest one! You see a fit and it looks perfect on someone, but when it arrives...not always the same vibe. Sometimes the colour or fabric isn’t exactly like the picture. Returns can be a hassle too, especially with smaller pages or thrift accounts,” Tisha said.

Sizing also poses a challenge for Gurugram resident Pratham Ahuja, who prefers a mix of online and thrift shopping. “With thrifting, it is difficult to find the right piece because it requires patience and effort, and sometimes I leave empty-handed,” he said.

For Prachi Kumari, online shopping presents more options off the catalog for her own choosing, without any pressure from the sales crew. However, it’s not always smooth, she says, agreeing with the difficulty of choosing the perfect size. And thrift stores? “You fall in love with a piece, but it’s the lone specimen and not your size,” said Prachi, adding that quality is a gamble too.

Shreya agrees. “Thrifting is sometimes a gamble because not all stores are reliable yet, and not everyone has access to markets like Sarojini (in Delhi).”

Return policies are another common grievance. “With smaller pages or thrift accounts, returns can be a hassle,” says Tisha.

Despite the challenges, Gen Z still chooses online over offline as the appeal of finding a rare gem at half the price makes the occasional hiccups worth it. As Harsheeta Gandhi, 21, puts it: “I’ve picked up pieces that no one else I know owns, and that’s special. Also, buying second-hand feels more conscious than contributing to fast fashion.”

Where does that leave the malls?

Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, Kolkata’s Gariahat and New Market, and Mumbai’s Bandra are already hotspots for budget fashion and thrifting — malls need to capture that spirit, Mohana says.

Malls also lack trending items that are readily available online. In order to make malls feel “alive” again, they need to start flash sales more often, update collections regularly and bring in creators Gen Z actually follows.

Malls can’t just be shopping centres anymore, said Pratham. “If malls want to win back Gen Z, they need to create experiences — like pop-up thrift sections, interactive fashion zones, influencer-led styling sessions, and sustainable or local brand collaborations,” he added.

Thrifted finds in a wardrobe tell a story — of previous owners and trends of the days past — and for Prachi, that’s what matters. “We want more than just products; we want stories with a purpose and something to share online.”