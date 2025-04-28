Want hairstyles to slay summer? Kolkata haircare experts and stylists recommend this lookbook

As the intense summer envelops India, prioritising coolness and hydration is a must, especially in this sweaty, exhausting weather. Apart from scrolling on social media to look for an ideal mountain getaway or picking up a new summer drink recipe, another crucial part of this season is selecting the right hairstyle. With soaring temperatures and rising humidity, everyone looks for an ideal summer cut that ensures comfort, requires minimal maintenance, and delivers style.

My Kolkata consulted leading haircare experts to help you choose practical and fashionable hairstyles, enabling you to enjoy the summer without worry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make your ‘own trend’

One of the most common questions that pop into our minds is: “What hairstyle should I have?” Well, imagine it... and that’s it! Sometimes, all you really need is a little imagination and the confidence to trust your gut, especially if you want to slay even in this blistering heat. Kolkata-based makeup artist and stylist Abhijit Chanda believes that you can create your own trend — and own it, too. He said, “The thing is, you create your own trend — that’s what I believe. Trends in a tropical country have to be different from those in places with colder climates.” According to Chanda, summer is an ideal season for tie-ups, and he recommends styles like braids, knots, and ponytails to keep hair off the face and neck.

These styles can be enhanced with hair accessories. Additionally, hair colouring can be a great way to add some vibrancy to your look during the summer months. In terms of summer hairstyling, Abhijit Chanda’s personal favourite is actress Swastika Mukherjee. “I love Swastika Mukherjee. She experiments a lot with her hair. She looks stunning. And she does it so confidently,” Chanda said.

Stylist Bridgette Jones said her younger clients are asking for a range of pixie cuts, since it adds an edgy, youthful spark to one’s look Shutterstock

When someone talks about summer haircuts, we all hope for something low-maintenance and easy to manage. Stylist Bridgette Jones said that most of her clients, especially the younger generation, are asking for varied ranges of pixie cuts, since it adds an edgy, youthful spark to one’s look. Also, she said that one can try out different types of bob cuts, bangs and butterfly cuts for the summer.

She said, “The sculpted bob is easy to maintain and a very good short summer look, carefree and versatile. Then we can go for the butterfly haircut. That is for medium-length hair. You can go for short or long layers, and it adds a lot of volume to your hair, especially if you have fine, thin hair.”

Office-look hacks

Abhijit Chanda suggests avoiding open hairstyles during the hot and humid months, especially in cities like Kolkata Shutterstock

For office-ready summer hairstyles, practicality, comfort, and neatness are key. Abhijit Chanda suggests avoiding open hairstyles during the hot and humid months, especially in cities like Kolkata, where humidity can cause hair to look messy, flat, and frizzy. Instead, sleek tie-ups such as top knots, ponytails, and different styles of braids are ideal for maintaining a fresh and polished look throughout a long workday.

Bridgette Jones said that even if you have a small blunt haircut, you can still wear your hair up as much as possible, keeping it away from the nape of your neck. This helps prevent sweat buildup and keeps you feeling cool.

Think of very organic, boho, ‘out-of-bed’ kind of buns — they don’t have to be severe or perfectly styled. You can simply use a scrunchie, pull your ponytail halfway through, and secure the remaining hair loosely with a few bobby pins.

Haircare is important, before and after styling

Maintaining a haircare routine to prevent frizz will keep your hair looking healthy and flawless Shutterstock

If you've already nailed your summer-perfect look with head-turning hairstyles, it’s time to focus on the most important part — maintaining it with a solid hair care routine to prevent frizz and keep your hair looking healthy and flawless. Bridgette shares an essential ‘game-changing’ tip: always towel-dry your hair after shampooing and before applying conditioner. “Applying conditioner on wet hair is ineffective,” she explains. “Hair, like a sponge, must be slightly dry for the conditioner to properly penetrate.” She also recommends using moisturising shampoos (avoiding gel-based ones), incorporating anti-frizz serums, and steering clear of over-washing. Most importantly, always leave your conditioner on for at least five minutes.

Abhijit recommends using leave-in conditioners, hair masks, and serums to manage frizz during humid months. He also emphasised the importance of ‘scrunching’ hair, since it adds natural texture without heavy styling. He advises avoiding frequent blow-drying, opting for regular trims, and focussing on moisture-rich products to keep hair fresh, healthy and tidy throughout summer.