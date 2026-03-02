Oiling right to post-Holi masks: 5 expert tips to protect hair from dryness and breakage

If thoughts of dry strands, a flaky scalp and stubborn pigments clinging on to your hair are dampening your Holi excitement, take a breath. My Kolkata spoke to city-based experts to round up easy, life-saving hacks so that the only thing running wild this festive season is the celebration, not your hair.

Oil is the elixir

Coating your hair with oil before playing Holi will create a protective barrier that will prevent the colours from seeping into your scalp and roots. “Coconut oil, olive oil and castor oil are good options. Oil is the real protector,” said celebrity hair stylist Shazia Khatoon.

Karan Malhotra, a dermatologist at Calcutta Medical Research Institute, recommends applying oil generously from roots to tips to prevent synthetic dyes from penetrating the shaft.

Celebrity hair stylist Jolly Chanda said that argan oil, though expensive, is perhaps the best option as it will not hamper styling. “Unlike in the case of other oils, you can also blow dry after applying argan oil,” she said.

Serums and leave-in conditioners to save the day

Scared that this generous oiling will make your hair look greasy and flat? Luckily, there are alternatives.

Jolly advises moisture kick spray conditioners for virgin hair, deep conditioning sprays for keratin-treated hair and colour-protecting spray conditioners for coloured hair. Nourishing serums can be used to tame frizzy hair. Like oil, these leave-in conditioners and serums create a barrier that prevents the colour from getting directly absorbed by the hair strands and scalp.

Tie your hair to ensure comfort and protection

Styling your hair into a sleek bun or a sleek braid will make it more manageable, besides limiting the exposure to colour.

“You can use colourful ribbons to bedeck your sleek braids and your donut bun. It matches the vibe of the festival and also protects your hair from getting too damaged or messy,” Shazia said.

Avoid washing your hair leading up to Holi

Unwashed hair retains its natural sebum coating, which will serve as an additional protective coating against colours.

“Your natural scalp oils provide an additional organic barrier against irritation,” said Malhotra. It is better to avoid hair styling on the day of the festival. The application of heat will make the hair more porous, making it susceptible to deep staining.

Jolly suggests opting for a hair spa before Holi. The right products will help create an effective barrier against the pigments, she said.

Post-celebration care

According to Shazia, the first step after the festivities is to shake your hair thoroughly to dust off loose powder. Jolly recommends brushing repeatedly, preferably with a round-bristled brush, until most of the dry colour is removed.

Once the loose powder is out, wash your hair thoroughly but gently. Avoid harsh scrubbing or using nails to scrape off colour. Use a mild, sulphate-free, paraben-free shampoo diluted with water and rinse twice. “Lukewarm water can help remove particles stubbornly lodged in the strands,” advised Malhotra.

Follow up with a conditioner and hair mask. While Shazia recommends a homemade mask made of egg and yoghurt, Jolly suggests aloe vera. “Extract the pulp and mix it with a little coconut oil. You may also add a few hibiscus buds. Apply it generously to your hair and scalp. You can then rewash with shampoo or simply rinse it off,” she said.

Jolly added that conditioning a week after Holi is crucial to prevent dryness. “You can also opt for a hair spa to restore lost nourishment,” she advised.