‘Champi’ myths busted: Experts explain the dos and don’ts of hair oiling

Every woman raised in an Indian household has heard it — oiling is the secret to long, thick, glossy hair. Nothing quite matches the comfort of a good champi (head massage) from our mothers and grandmothers. But beyond nostalgia, is frequent oiling actually good for your hair? Here’s what experts say.

Who should oil their hair?

If your scalp already produces enough natural oil (sebum), frequent oiling may be unnecessary. Celebrity hair stylist Jolly Chanda explains that if your hair feels greasy just a day after washing, your scalp is doing its job well. In such cases, oiling once a month is enough. However, if your scalp feels dry or flaky, regular oiling can help restore nourishment. Those dealing with psoriasis may also benefit from regular oiling.

How often should you oil your hair?

The ideal frequency depends on your scalp type and hair texture. According to dermatologist Karan Malhotra of Calcutta Medical Research Institute:

Normal scalp: Once or twice a week

Very dry scalp: Up to three times a week

Oily scalp: Once every two weeks or even once a month

Oiling an already oily scalp too frequently can aggravate problems of dandruff. Ultimately, oiling works best when personalised. Listen to your scalp, and not just family folklore about how oiling helps!

What kind of oil should you use?

Coconut oil is the best option for most scalp and hair types. It is suitable even for those struggling with psoriasis, says Jolly. Other options include argan oil, castor oil, onion oil, and fenugreek and black seed-infused oil.

“You can also add a few drops of essential oils like rosemary to your regular hair oil,” suggested Jolly.

How long should you leave the oil on?

Experts recommend leaving oil on for no more than two hours before shampooing. Malhotra warns that keeping oil overnight can clog hair follicles and lead to scalp issues.

Warm oil or at room temperature?

The hot oil champi may feel luxurious, but moderation is key. Warm oil can slightly enhance absorption by opening up the cuticles, said celebrity hair stylist Shazia Khatoon.

However, in hot and humid weather, it may feel uncomfortable.

In that case, room-temperature oil works just fine. What really matters is consistency and a personalised routine that aligns well with the needs of our scalp and hair.