Oppa-coded dates in Kolkata? Here’s your ultimate K-drama romance itinerary

Who doesn’t want their first ‘precious’ moments of falling in love to be tinged with cinematic effects? And if you are a K-pop and K-drama fan, then those three magical words will be swapped with a heartfelt Saranghyeo.

Kolkata has long embraced the Hallyu (Korean Wave) with open arms — or perhaps with a warm nomoshkaar. From food joints and fan communities to fashion trends, the city is now delightfully K-coded!

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Also Read HALLYUOOM: How South Korea curated its own reality and became a cultural force

And of course, from imagining your date as your favourite oppa or jagiya during slow walks to clicking countless snaps, a K-coded date should be a must on the to-do list of every fangirl to live their favourite fantasy in Kolkata (at least once).

Yet, if you are confused about where to begin, My Kolkata has curated the perfect itinerary to help you live your K-drama fantasy and chase the purple heart — save your gamsahamnida for later!

A quiet garden stroll

IMDb/ File Image

Remember the sprawling greens and peaceful lotus ponds at the fairy-tale-like park where IU and Lee Joon-gi’s characters in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo walked and fell in love? Now switch that setting with Howrah’s Botanical Garden and its pristine urban forests, sunken in doleful daylight — ideal for your date as you take careful steps while your breezy, floor-sweeping floral dress brushes through the shaded trails.

A movie date is an absolute must!

IMDb/ Soumyajit Dey

K-drama dates are known for couples spending quality time while watching films. Think Gong Yoo from Goblin or Park Seo-joon from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? sitting right beside you, holding your hand tight as a scene flashes across the giant screen. Sigh! Your favourite actors may not be able to grab that next seat in the theatre, but your date can definitely share a tub of buttery popcorn at PVR!

Gimbap, ramen and the world slows down

IMDb/ The Sarang Food and Cafe

Having your Kim Seon-ho from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha or Ahn Hyeo-seop from Business Proposal serve piping hot, mouth-watering Korean dishes right in front of you may remain a dream, but trying spicy ramen and jajangmyeon with your date at popular Korean food joints like King’s Bakery, K-Town Cafe or Soy Yum in Kolkata is heaven in itself.

Pedal through a K-drama dream

IMDb/ Official website of Eco Park

Soft, breezy cycling dates straight out of My Demon or Boyfriend on Demand may seem impossible to recreate, but a couple of cycling sessions through Eco Park’s winding lanes and lakeside views comes pretty close.

Amusement parks and watching sunsets

IMDb/ Soumyajit Dey

Fun-filled amusement park dates like the ones in Strong Girl Bong-soon might not be entirely possible in Kolkata, but a Ferris wheel ride at Nicco Park or boating at Prinsep Ghat while gazing at the sunset can easily make you fall for these cosy evenings.

Save the day with a cute photo booth session

IMDb/ Koja Kolkata

Just like Lovely Runner, where Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon squeeze into a self-service photo booth for a chaotic yet heart-fluttering set of photo strips, Kolkata’s Koja Store’s photo booth can turn your date into a memorable K-drama moment too.

The dramatic supermarket run!

IMDb/ Mumuso India

Just like the wealthy heirs in Crash Landing on You or The Legend of the Blue Sea, ending your date by hauling plushies, accessories, sippers, stationery, or matching outfits is the perfect way to wrap up a K-drama-coded evening. Visit popular stores like Mumuso, Miniso or Chain & Charms.

A dreamy stargazing

IMDb/ Soumyajit Dey

Stargazing scenes in dramas like It’s Okay to Not Be Okay or Shooting Stars have always felt magical, and Kolkata’s Birla Planetarium can bring a slice of that dreamy romance to life. Sitting beside your date under a sky full of stars, while the constellations slowly light up above you, might just feel like a scene straight out of a K-drama.