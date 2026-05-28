Kolkata’s classical dancers slam Ananya Panday’s ‘bharta-natyam’ in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ song

Classical Indian dance forms, known for their discipline, precision, and deep cultural heritage, are traditionally viewed with great reverence. Some modern interpretations, however, explore fusion styles that often spark debate.

This debate resurfaced after Ananya Panday’s classical fusion sequence in the recently released Chand Mera Dil drew online backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several viewers online trolled Panday for allegedly turning “Bharatanatyam into ‘Bharta’.”

My Kolkata asked Bharatanatyam exponents from the city’s classical dance community about their views on the portrayal. Here’s what they had to say...

‘No grace, no elegance, no respect’

“I have seen plenty of Bharatanatyam performances — both fusion and classical — and even been a part of some of them. Which is why I can say with confidence that Ananya Panday (or should I say the makers of the film) failed spectacularly at whatever she was trying to achieve in this scene. No grace, no elegance, no respect or no attempt to even understand the form.

It was embarrassing to watch and the fact that it actually ended up in the final cut of the film is an absolute mockery — not just of Bharatnatyam, but of dance forms in general. We must learn to do better than this.”

—Shree, trained classical dancer

‘A classical dance form is not defined by costume alone’

“The performance by Ananya Panday is not a classical presentation, nor can it be considered Bharatanatyam or any other classical dance form. Today, there is a growing trend in films where performers wear classical attire while presenting film-style choreography, and it is often mistakenly labelled as a classical dance.

However, a classical dance form is not defined by costume alone.

It requires rigorous training, consistent practice, and deep devotion — something that is often overlooked. In this case, I would not call Ananya Panday’s performance a classical dance. Even with a traditional costume, it remains a mixed or cinematic presentation, rather than a classical one.”

— Piyasa Bhowal, classical dance teacher

‘Managed to offend both fusion and Bharatanatyam’

“The semi-Bharatanatyam look gave hope, but the performance quickly reminded us that fabric cannot carry technique. Fusion dance is supposed to create harmony. This somehow managed to offend both fusion and Bharatanatyam, and also the dancer in me all at once.

One has to wonder: did the choreographer direct this or simply surrender to chaos? I think, somewhere, the choreographer probably thought let’s ‘trust the process’ — sadly, the process did not return the favour.”

— Atasi Ganguly, trained Bharatanatyam dancer

‘Definitely not a fusion’

“What Ananya performed was neither Bharatanatyam, nor hip hop. And most definitely not a fusion. Both are distinct dance forms that require appropriate training, due diligence and prolonged dedication.

A dance form is not a joke. Actors working hard to pick up a dance form for a role is not unprecedented. Ananya should have done the same. There’s no excuse, no short cuts.”

— Ritu Bose, classical dance artiste