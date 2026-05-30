Zumba, pilates and plenty of action: Kolkata’s fitness culture moves beyond dumbbells and yoga mats

For years, fitness in Kolkata largely revolved around two worlds — the gym and yoga. But now, the city’s wellness culture is changing rapidly. Today, Kolkatans are moving beyond repetitive treadmill routines and embracing movement-based workouts that feel more like recreation and hobbies than strict, mundane exercise regimens.

“Transforming an unhealthy lifestyle into a healthy one without going to the gym or attending yoga classes is absolutely possible for both men and women. The key lies in understanding that a sedentary routine, poor eating habits, irregular sleep, and chronic stress are the main pillars of an unhealthy lifestyle. Reversing this does not require expensive equipment or memberships. Instead, it requires consistent daily action,” said Kolkata-based fitness trainer Rohan Guha.

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“People today do not want fitness to feel like punishment,” he continued. “They want fitness routines that feel engaging, flexible and mentally refreshing.”

From dance fitness classes and run clubs to pickleball courts, swimming and cycling groups, and calisthenics centres, fitness in Kolkata is no longer confined to lifting weights or perfecting yoga poses. It is becoming more social, experimental and, perhaps most importantly, enjoyable.

Dance fitness classes

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Unlike traditional gym memberships that often lose their appeal after a few months, dance fitness classes are attracting people by making workouts feel less intimidating and far more interactive. Think Zumba sessions, salsa workshops and high-energy dance cardio classes across the city.

Studios such as Dance for Fitness Studio, SangVi, Salsawala Studios and Tee Cee Fitness Centre are drawing in young professionals, college students and even older adults looking for workouts that break monotony while improving mental wellbeing alongside physical health.

Run Clubs

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Several communities across the city, such as Awaara Community, are becoming go-to spaces for young fitness enthusiasts on weekends because their run sessions double up as adda sessions. In a time when meaningful communication and genuine human connection often feel rarer than ever, these gatherings offer something particularly refreshing — especially for people who have recently relocated to the city and are still building a social circle.

Every Saturday, around 10 to 12 participants jog together from Salt Lake’s Bailey Bridge to Calcutta 64 Cafe, blending fitness with conversation. The groups are intentionally kept small so participants can comfortably interact while running.

“The idea is not to run a marathon. It’s about getting people out of their homes and workplaces so they can make new friends. Many people move to Kolkata for work and don’t know too many people here. Events like this help them socialise,” said member Suman Sen, a psychologist by profession.

Cycling clubs

Long before the city fully wakes up, groups of cyclists can be seen riding through the streets of Kolkata. From the Maidan and Red Road to Prinsep Ghat and New Town, cycling communities such as 2Wheels Kolkata and Cycle Network Grow are steadily expanding across the city, keeping Kolkata’s age-old love affair with cycling alive and thriving.

Swimming clubs

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As Kolkata’s soaring temperatures continue to climb, what better way to stay fit than swimming? Of course, you must indulge in it only if you know how to swim. Think of it as a full-body workout without the exhaustion of sweating through the summer heat.

Several swimming clubs across the city are attracting fitness enthusiasts looking to beat the heat while staying active. Some options include Swapnaneel Swimming Club, Prasanta Memorial Swimming Training Centre and Calcutta Club.

Recreational sports

Kolkata’s evolving fitness culture is also being shaped by recreational sports.

Pickleball, the fast-growing paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is steadily gaining popularity among the city’s urban fitness communities. Groups like Awaara Community now host weekend pickleball sessions, turning the sport into both a workout and a social activity.

“We started with cricket, and now organise Pickleball and badminton sessions every weekend, from Friday to Sunday. Recently, we’ve also launched girls’ cricket. In many ways, they are a much-needed antidote to the sedentary work-from-home lifestyle. We’ve realised that the best fitness regime isn’t a solitary workout, but a game where strangers become teammates,” said Awaara Community founder Adi Roy.

“Pickleball boosted my fitness by combining high-intensity lateral movement with sustained cardiovascular exertion, effectively burning calories while strengthening my agility, reflexes, and overall endurance through engaging, fast-paced match play,” said member Myukh Das, a 28-year-old software engineer.

Skating clubs, martial arts studios, badminton groups, amateur cricket clubs and basketball communities are also drawing people looking for fun, community-driven alternatives to repetitive workout routines.

Pilates

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If high-intensity workouts are not your thing, Pilates might just be your perfect match. This low-impact mind-body exercise focuses on core strength, flexibility, posture and controlled, mindful movements.

“Several key principles ensure lasting change. Consistency is far more important than intensity,” said Guha, explaining why Pilates might work just as well as rigorous cardio routines.

“Especially for women, Pilates, stretching, and circuit training help improve flexibility, core strength, mental peace, hormonal balance, and weight management,” added Kolkata-based fitness trainer Smriti Mondal.

Popular options in the city include The Pilates Studio Kolkata by Namrata Purohit and Pilates Tribe.

Calisthenics

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Another growing trend among Kolkata’s fitness enthusiasts is calisthenics — a style of strength training that uses bodyweight exercises instead of gym machines. Public parks and open workout spaces are increasingly turning into hubs for pull-ups, muscle-ups and freestyle workout routines. Social media has further fuelled the popularity of calisthenics among younger fitness enthusiasts, with communities around street workouts steadily growing in the city. AK Indian Calisthenics is one such popular fitness hub.

“At the end, a healthy lifestyle is not about expensive gym memberships — it is about daily discipline and self-care,” concluded trainer Smriti Mondal.