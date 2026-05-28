Menstrual cups to period underwear: Why more women are switching to sustainable period products

For years, disposable sanitary pads have dominated the market. But in recent years, a growing trend has risen — especially among young consumers — of exploring sustainable alternatives such as menstrual cups, reusable cloth pads and period underwear.

Driven by environmental concerns, rising awareness around menstrual health and long-term affordability, these products are steadily gaining popularity across urban spaces. However, behind the growing trend lies a more complicated reality of hesitation, misinformation, social stigma and the practical challenges of adapting reusable menstrual products.

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My Kolkata spoke to medical experts around the city for a better understanding of the realities behind this change and learned about possible difficulties.

Why are sustainable menstrual products becoming more popular?

Growing awareness around menstrual health and environmental sustainability is one of the key reasons why more women are increasingly exploring sustainable menstrual alternatives, said Aparupa Ghosh, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Desun Hospital.

“Sustainable menstrual products are gaining popularity because they are eco-friendly, cost-effective in the long run, and often more comfortable for many users,” she said.

Also, disposable pads rely on synthetic polymers and moisture-locking gels that trap heat and sweat. The moist climate of India is a breeding ground for bacteria. Sustainable, fabric-based pads allow natural airflow, regulating temperature and naturally keeping you fresher throughout your cycle.

Common misconceptions

Rajni Bagai, consultant obstetrician & gynaecologist at Narayana Hospital, Howrah and Chunavati, addressed several common misconceptions surrounding sustainable menstrual products, many of which continue to discourage users from making the switch.

Bagai noted that menstrual cups made of silicone do not absorb secretions and carry a much lower risk of toxic shock syndrome than tampons if used correctly.

She added that menstrual cups are highly effective and can be used for up to 12 hours at a time, while sustainable products are now more easily accessible due to growing demand.

Addressing concerns around usage, Bagai explained that menstrual cups can be used even in the presence of an intact hymen and cannot enter the uterus or cause infertility due to the small opening of the cervix.

She further pointed out that while reusable products do not contain harsh chemicals found in some disposable pads, they can still irritate if not washed and dried properly. Even biodegradable pads, she noted, should be disposed of responsibly as they can take years to decompose completely.

What are the practical difficulties of sustainable menstrual products?

Ghosh said that those who are using these products for the first time may initially struggle with insertion and removal of menstrual cups, washing and drying reusable pads discreetly, or choosing the right absorbency level in period underwear.

To avoid such a hassle, try it on a lighter-flow day first instead of your heaviest day. To adjust it properly, squat or put one leg up while inserting/removing. It is best to start using them at home on your first attempt, instead of long outings. Of course, don’t wait for your cup to be full, remove it a bit before to avoid staining.

Bagai, meanwhile, highlighted the added expense. “The initial financial outlay on reusable products is high, but over the long term, they are financially viable as menstrual cups last up to 10 years and reusable pads and menstrual underwear last about three years, and there is no monthly expense,” she said.

Users can start with a single menstrual cup or one pair of period underwear and test it over a few menstrual cycles. Also, if used effectively over time, then reusable products, especially reusable cloth pads, can last between 1 to 5 years (depending on care), saving thousands of rupees that would otherwise be spent repeatedly buying single-use products.