Five ‘hot’ hairstyles that are chic, quick and perfect for Kolkata’s summers

Summer is the ultimate life coach. It teaches us how to spend less time outdoors, cook smarter, and survive the heat with maximum efficiency. Naturally, our hairstyles deserve the same treatment. And let’s face it — this is not the season to wear our hair down and dramatic.

To help you beat the heat in style, My Kolkata has curated a fun and fuss-free list of summer-friendly hairstyles that not only look chic but can also be done in under a few minutes.

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Clip it and tuck it!

Bought those adorable mini floral hair clips in a burst of excitement and never knew what to do with them? Here's the time. Grab a few face-framing strands, clip them back with the colourful accessories, and instantly transform your look into a breezy, beach-ready hairstyle!

Quick summer-coded braids

If you want to style your hair with a satin or silk scarf, but don’t want to keep your hair down, do a quick braided bubble ponytail and tuck in the scarf to give it a clean and fresh look.

Faux braids but with a twist!

Want the look of an intricate braid without the effort? Gather small sections of hair from either side of your face and secure them at the back with a rubber band. Twist the tied section once to create a faux-braid effect, then continue with a simple braid.

Do a messy bun with just a few hairpins

A messy bun is perhaps the easiest summer hairstyle in the book. Simply gather your hair into a ponytail with a black scrunchie, loosen it slightly for volume, then twist the length of your hair around itself.

Volume in seconds

Try a rectangular claw clip for an effortless half-up hairstyle that instantly adds volume and dimension. Simply gather the top section of your hair and secure it with the clip, letting the rest flow naturally.