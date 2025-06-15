K-wave in Kolkata: How Korean culture — from food to language — resonates with Kolkatans

Kolkata may be over 4,000 kilometres away from Seoul, but the distance doesn’t feel as vast anymore. In the city’s Lake Gardens and Salt Lake localities, Korean culture is quietly woven into everyday life — playing on hostel speakers, scribbled in hangul on notebooks, and steaming in bowls of tteokbokki.

Once a niche fascination, the K-wave has penetrated the Kolkata culture, with its presence now felt across music, food, skincare, fashion, and language.

First contact

For many, the journey started with a K-drama. Compact storylines, emotional arcs, and unforgettable soundtracks have built a loyal fan base for Korean cinema and TV shows in Kolkata.

Suranjana Dey, 25, an AML analyst, got hooked after watching Descendants of the Sun in 2017. “It wasn’t just entertainment. It brought comfort into my daily life,” she said, crediting K-dramas for influencing everything — from her food preferences to skincare routine.

Medha Sengupta, 25, a journalist who writes about K-dramas, said Heirs, the first K-drama she watched, reshaped her views on relationships and sparked a love for Korean food and fashion. “Even though I know it's fiction, it changed how I saw emotional intimacy.”

Bijita Dutta, 50, a private tutor, was introduced to K-pop band BTS by her daughter. “Their songs carry such positive messages,” she said. “You see fans across age groups coming together with the same love — it makes me feel young again.”

1 7 Students at the Korean Culture and Language Center, Kolkata, in November 2024 Sourced by the correspondent

Speaking Korean in Kolkata

Several students and young professionals have enrolled in Korean language classes in recent years, either online or in person.

Snigdha Ray, 24, started learning Korean during the pandemic. Introduced to K-dramas and K-pop by a friend, she found herself with more time during the lockdown and took it up seriously. Encouraged by her mother, she enrolled at the Korean Cultural and Language Centre in Salt Lake. Now at the intermediate level, Snigdha has taken the Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK). “I want to become a Korean interpreter,” she said. Though currently based in Kolkata, she dreams of going to Korea someday.

The demand has also caught the attention of academic institutions. Loreto College began offering a Korean language certificate course in January this year.

2 7 Shirsha Singh during a Korean language class at Loreto College in January, 2025 Sourced by the correspondent

Shirsha Singh, 26, who teaches at the Korean Cultural and Language Centre and Loreto College, said the initial curiosity is high, but many students struggle to stay motivated. “A lot of students start with excitement — especially those influenced by K-pop or K-dramas — but lose momentum midway,” she said.

The grammar and hierarchical structure of Korean make it harder for learners accustomed to English or Bengali. “We use flashcards, real-life examples from K-dramas or K-pop, and speaking sessions with native speakers to help bridge the gap,” she added.

Korean food finds a palate

On a Friday evening in south Kolkata, restaurants serving jajangmyeon and kimchi jjigae are buzzing. Priyanka Das, 24, a high school teacher, remembers her first taste of the cuisine: Korean fried chicken. “The flavours were unlike anything I’d had,” she said. She now seeks out authentic experiences, though sourcing ingredients remains a hurdle.

She believes the rise in Korean food and fashion is closely tied to social media. “A few years ago, you couldn’t even buy packaged ramen easily. Now it’s available in most stores,” she said. “Over time, I think it’ll find a place within our own cultural space.”

3 7 K-Town Cafe food truck in College Square, Kolkata Sourced by the correspondent

Abhishek Chowrasia, founder of K-Town Cafe, said the idea struck him when he noticed the rising popularity of K-pop culture in Kolkata. “Being a foodie myself, I was instantly drawn to the bold, spicy flavours of Korean cuisine,” he said. The business recently expanded with a new truck in Mumbai, riding on the growing interest in Korean culture and food.

He added that while the dishes stay true to Korean authenticity, a few tweaks were made. “We tweaked the spice levels and substituted some ingredients that were hard to find locally,” Abhishek said. Initially, their customers were mostly teenagers and children, but now, with flavours tailored to Indian taste buds, families, office-goers, and food enthusiasts of all ages are flocking to the trucks.

K-beauty and fashion

Korean skincare, often called K-beauty, has become a part of regular beauty routines for many in the city, thanks to ingredient-based formulations and visibility on e-commerce platforms.

4 7 Some of the Korean skincare products used by Bandhuli Sourced by the correspondent

Bandhuli Bhaumik, 24, an account coordinator, was first drawn to Korean skincare during the K-pop and K-drama boom of 2019–2020. “I started exploring Korean skincare through Nykaa, where only a few brands like Innisfree, Etude, and The Face Shop were available,” she said.

Over time, she has made Korean skincare a staple in her routine. “Whether it’s ginseng in Sulwhasoo, rice water from Innisfree, snail mucin by COSRX, or even newer ingredients like Salmon PDRN from Medicube — each product brings something unique,” she said.

Korean fashion influence is subtle but visible, especially among younger crowds. Oversized outfits, pastel shades, and soft makeup looks are becoming part of the college-going aesthetic in parts of the city.

The fandom economy

The K-pop fandom in Kolkata is large, visible, and diverse. Music is the core, but the surrounding ecosystem of merchandise, events, and fan clubs has created a booming market.

5 7 Ananya's K-pop merchandise stall at K-Town Festival in Mumbai in December, 2024 Sourced by the correspondent

Ananya Das, 28, runs a merchandise business targeted at K-pop fans in Kolkata. She started by attending local events and now sells products both online and offline. “You’d be surprised how many people beyond school and college are into K-pop,” she said.

Ananya’s customers include teens, college students, and professionals. While BTS remains the top favourite, she has also seen rising interest in groups like SEVENTEEN and ENHYPEN.

She recalled how two fans once fought over a poster but became friends later. “Now they come to every event together. It’s sweet,” she said.

6 7 BongoBTS members during a donation drive at Muktadhara Girls Orphanage in Naihati on September 19, 2021 Sourced by the correspondent

Abel Sarkar, 24, digital marketing professional and BongoBTS group admin, said his journey began in 2018 through small online groups. “I used to follow international music and pop charts, and that’s how I first came across K-pop and Korean culture.”

Sarkar said their initial meet-ups were informal — at Maidan or restaurants — but they now hold auditorium events. Over time, the group expanded its scope. “We started having discussions not just about music but also about mental health and human rights. We even organise donation drives and raise funds for orphanages and those in need,” he added.

Kinkini Dasgupta, a marketing professional and co-admin of BTS Bengal Armys, said the fandom has only grown since their first big fan event in 2018.

7 7 Members of Bengal BTS Armys during a concert screening event at Gyan Manch Sourced by the correspondent

“The only challenge is financial — we still fund events ourselves without sponsorships. But we do it out of love, not for profit. It’s always been about community and joy,” she added.

Different states, different stories

Sourish Ghosh, co-author of Korean Wave in India, says the phenomenon varies across regions. In Manipur, where insurgents banned Hindi entertainment in 2000, pirated K-dramas from Myanmar became a form of resistance. “It wasn’t just pop culture — it was identity,” he said.

In Kolkata, it’s more about emotional resonance and aesthetics. The allure lies in storytelling, themes of self-love, and a sense of closeness K-pop creates. “Korean idols are trained like athletes, marketed like products, and presented like friends,” Ghosh said. This relatability, backed by government planning and digital strategy, has helped K-culture root itself deeply.