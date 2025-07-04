The power of presence: The storied past of Kolkata’s Rolls-Royce 25/30, once used by Dr Rajendra Prasad

Before it became a fixture in Kolkata’s vintage car scene, this 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 (chassis no. GAR 71) had already lived a full and storied life. With a stately Thrupp & Maberly limousine body and its signature whisper-quiet engine, this car was never just about luxury — it was about legacy, craftsmanship, and the silent power of presence.

Originally ordered by Baron Howard of Glossop, GAR 71 likely travelled from England to India. At some point after India’s Independence, the car is believed to have carried the first President of India, Rajendra Prasad, during a formal state visit to Kolkata. Remarkably, the President’s official flag and staff still reside in the glove box. They could even take the place of the Spirit of Ecstasy on the car’s bonnet — an elegant nod to the vehicle’s place in Indian history.

By the 1950s, GAR 71 was a familiar sight in Kolkata

By the 1950s, GAR 71 had become a more familiar sight in Kolkata. It was acquired by Imperial Chemical Industries and became the official car of the company’s chairman. Its registration number — WBB 1414 — soon became well-known in elite circles.

In the 1960s, the Rolls-Royce passed into the hands of Major John Francis (Yogi) Crossley, a British WWII veteran and one of the fabled Sea Wolves. This elite unit of retired soldiers conducted covert missions to sink German ships off Goa’s coast during the war. Crossley’s exploits would later be immortalised in the 1980 war film, The Sea Wolves, adding cinematic flair to the already colourful history of GAR 71.

Vasant Karnani with his pride and joy

The car eventually found its longest and most loving home with the Karnani family. For over three decades, it was driven, maintained, and cherished by Vasant Karnani — a beloved and respected figure in Kolkata’s vintage-car circles.

Karnani didn’t believe in hiding history in garages. For him, the 25/30 wasn’t a showpiece—it was a living, breathing part of Kolkata’s cultural fabric. Finished in an ivory and maroon livery that he personally chose, the car was always polished and ready. From city drives to vintage-car rallies, club meets to quiet Sunday outings, Vasant Karnani and his Rolls-Royce were a package deal.

Centre of attention

The car itself is a study in old-world luxury. A glass partition separates the chauffeur’s leather-lined front cabin from the plush ‘West of England’ cloth-upholstered rear, which features foldable seats. The hand-finished wooden dashboard, original instrumentation, and gear lever positioned for right-hand drive recall an era when every detail mattered.

Karnani with the INTACH award

In 2024, the Classic Drivers Club collaborated with INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) to recognise Kolkata’s historically significant automobiles. The Karnani Rolls-Royce 25/30 was one of six cars to receive the inaugural INTACH Heritage Automobile Award — a testament to both its provenance and its impeccable preservation.

Following Vasant’s unexpected passing in May 2025, the city’s classic car community was dealt a profound loss. Gentle, gracious, and always generous with his time and stories, he was more than a collector — he was a guardian of legacy.

“Whatever is rightly done, however humble, is noble,” said Henry Royce. This car — and the man who loved it — live that truth every mile.