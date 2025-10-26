Labubu pumpkins to Pennywise garages: 6 spooky Halloween decor ideas to level up your horror game

Halloween is almost here and Instagram is serving up some seriously spooky inspo. Whether you’re a hardcore horror fan, cosplay enthusiast or just love adding some bone-chilling decor to your home, the spooky night has something for everyone.

If you’re feeling stuck on how to jazz up your Halloween set-up, worry not. Take cues from these reels — no matter your brand of horror. From bubbling green potions to neon-lit skeletons, and from creepy Pennywise vibes to cosy haunted corners, here are six reels to get your spooky creative juices flowing.

Green poison cauldron

What is Halloween without a bit of poison, after all? Think: A jar of green “poison” poured into a bubbling cauldron, while bat figurines cling to the wall behind it. The witchy vibes are strong and you can almost hear the cackles. If you love the likes of Harry Potter, Roald Dahl’s The Witches or Macbeth, this classic is just for you. And if you’re a cosplayer, this might just be the perfect prop!

Pennywise-themed garage

Halloween is incomplete without Pennywise terrorising neighbourhoods. Step into the eerie world of It with this Pennywise-themed garage setup. And the creepy, blood-red “I See You” sign will make you shudder and double-check every corner. Disclaimer alert: This isn’t for the faint of heart.

Neon nightmares

This classic outdoor setup for the spooky season will make your neighbours think twice before passing by your house. Remember Claire’s Halloween decor in Modern Family that turned the entire street into a haunted spectacle? It’s on that level. The skeletons, witches, and characters inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas all glow in neon, giving off some serious horror movie energy. It’s spooky, vibrant, and Instagram-worthy — perfect for those who take scaring others seriously.

A cosy yet spooky living room

October’s end might be the spookiest time of the year, but nobody said it can’t be cosy. Imagine a crackling fireplace, golden pumpkins, macabre masks, and quirky face models turning your living room into a warm yet haunted abode. Indulge in your favourite comfort foods, brace up for that long-awaited horror movie marathon. But beware, beyond the scented candles and pumpkin glow, something wicked this way comes!

Labubu pumpkin glow

Labubu dolls were undoubtedly one of the biggest crazes this year. If you were one of those plushie-lovers who couldn’t wait to grab a Labubu for yourself, this is the perfect Halloween decor for you. Take a pumpkin and carve a Labubu face that glows with mischievous, eerie eyes. It’s simple yet a standout, stealing the show with its trendiness and charm.

Cute DIY ghosts

Just when you thought creativity couldn’t get any quirkier, the ’gram delivers the cutest DIY decor yet. Follow these simple steps to make these adorable ghosts using gauze, jars, and balloons. Add tiny pumpkins for an extra spooky touch, and voila! You’ve got a fun, spooky craft that’s sure to delight the kid inside you.