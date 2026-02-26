Six reasons your cough is not going away and what you can do about it

A stubborn cough has become a common health worry this season. Many people in Kolkata are complaining that once they fall sick, the throat infection drags on for weeks after the fever goes away. City doctors say it's because of a mix of infections, allergies, pollution and indoor air circulation as key triggers. Instead of relying only on cough syrups and antibiotics, here’s what health experts want you to know.

Knowing the reason is important

A viral illness can leave behind a lingering cough said Judhajit Sengupta, consultant, critical care, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur. “A prolonged cough often follows a viral infection. Even after fever and body ache settle, airway inflammation can persist, leading to continuous throat irritation and coughing for weeks.”

A secondary bacterial infection may develop

In some cases, Sengupta said, “It may be due to a secondary bacterial infection following a viral illness.” This can worsen the existing symptoms. The coughing may also return after brief improvement, making recovery slower.

Incomplete treatment can prolong symptoms

Sengupta also says that the underlying infection ‘may not have been completely treated’, leading to persistent coughing.This causes the inflammation to continue, resulting in a prolonged throat discomfort and cough.

Allergies, AC rooms and pollution are major triggers

If you are falling ill often, then identifying the major triggers is important. According to Joydeep Ghosh, consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, “Closed indoor spaces with centralised air conditioning and poor ventilation help infections spread easily. Rising pollution levels and seasonal allergies further irritate already sensitive airways. Even minor lung inflammation can worsen due to polluted air, causing prolonged coughing.”

Simple home remedies can offer relief

The doctors suggest gargling with lukewarm salt water can soothe your throat and reduce the irritation. Consuming warm soups and herbal teas may ease congestion too. To limit exposure to dust and pollution, wear a mask when outside.

Not all coughs need antibiotics

One must not wholly depend on home remedies. If the cough continues, doctors insist it is important to consult a health expert as antibiotics and cough syrups may not always help. According to Ghosh, “Many patients benefit more from anti-allergic medicines and, in some cases, inhaled or oral steroids depending on severity. People who frequently fall ill should also speak to their doctor about influenza and pneumonia vaccination.”

Avoid smoking

Smoking can aggravate your congestion and make you cough more. Even if you have recovered fully from a throat infection, doctors advise to avoid smoking. In case you tend to suffer from throat infections and chest congestion often, your lungs will thank you for quitting.