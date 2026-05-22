Kidney (myth)busters: Five tips to keep your kidneys flush and fresh

Kidneys are the purifiers of our body. But, drinking more water is not always for the better, as many would think. While most people drink adequate water, ignoring thirst or relying too much on sugary drinks can strain the kidneys over time. Doctors advise drinking 2.7 to 3.5 litres of water daily for a balanced diet and to keep your kidneys healthy.

Sugar, salt and sedentary life

Too much salt and sugar, along with little physical activity, raises the risk of diabetes and high blood pressure — two leading causes of kidney disease. Sunil Kumar, nephrologist CMRI hospital, Kolkata says, “The main concern is the rising consumption of energy drinks and excessive caffeine. These beverages can have a dehydrating effect and may also lead to increased blood pressure when consumed frequently. Coupled with high-sodium processed foods and limited physical activity, these lifestyle patterns place additional stress on the kidneys.”

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The silent nature of kidney disease

Kidney disease often develops quietly. Many people do not notice the symptoms until significant damage has already occurred. “Many young individuals maintain long working hours, irregular meal timings, and often neglect basic habits such as adequate hydration. When the body does not receive enough fluids, the kidneys have to work harder to maintain fluid and electrolyte balance, which over time can contribute to issues such as kidney stones and reduced kidney efficiency, said Kumar.

Early kidney health warnings

Swelling in the feet, tiredness, changes in urination or persistent puffiness around the eyes can signal early kidney trouble and should not be ignored. A doctor’s advice should be followed and regular check-ups are essential.

High-protein diets and kidney stress

Very high-protein diets can put more pressure on the kidneys, especially for people who already have reduced kidney function. Following diets from social media, or listening to untrained gym influencers can hinder your health more than help it.

Kidney damage from everyday painkillers

Frequent use of common painkillers like ibuprofen or diclofenac can harm the kidneys, particularly when taken regularly without medical advice. “Those with a family history of hypertension or diabetes should be more cautious, as these conditions are major risk factors for kidney disease,” advises Tanima Das Bhattacharya, consultant, nephrology and kidney transplant, Narayana Hospital, Howrah.