Best summer fabrics and sari styling tips: A designer’s take on mul, linen and cotton

Kolkata is now in its longest stretch of inclement weather, inspiring us to adapt and ace our fashion and lifestyle game amid the scorching heat. The main concern? What should we wear?

Choosing your favourite nylon midi dress or turquoise georgette sari might seem great, but in the heat, it can become uncomfortable quickly, since not all fabrics are suitable for every climate. They have low breathability, trap body heat, and do not absorb sweat effectively. So, picking the right material is an absolute essential.

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My Kolkata got in touch with Kolkata-based fashion designer Sujata Biswas, the owner of Suta Bombay, to learn what fabric suits these summer months best and how one should style it for practicality.

Fabrics that don’t let you sweat

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Biswas said, “Summer in India is not the time to experiment with fabrics that don’t love you back. We’ve all tried it. The cute outfit looks great on the hanger, but five minutes outside and suddenly you’re questioning your sartorial choices.”

Biswas recommends mul, linen, and cotton as her top choices for summer days, not because they can be stitched into something trendy, but because they do the trick effortlessly.

“Mul is where it all started for us. It’s hard to describe if you haven’t tried it, but it’s light and airy, and it practically melts into your skin. The best part? It actually gets softer the more you wear it. On those humid days, Mul just quietly keeps you cool — no drama, just pure comfort,” Biswas said.

For linen, the designer noted, “It has that effortless, ‘I woke up like this’ vibe. It’s amazing at soaking up sweat and drying fast, so you stay looking fresh even when the sun is relentless.” Since it’s the kind of fabric that always looks polished without even trying, linen can be opted for formal events.

“Cotton is the GOAT for a reason. It’s simple, honest, and you never have to overthink it. It lets your skin breathe and feels gentle all day long. Some things are classics because they’re perfect as they are,” Biswas said.

How to style with summer-friendly fabrics?

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Ditch the proper blouse when you can — a bandeau or tube top with a Mul saree feels light, minimal, and perfect for the heat. You can also swap it for a slightly oversized long tunic for a relaxed, almost boho vibe.

Skip the usual petticoat and try trousers, culottes, or straight pants instead — it gives you better movement and a sharper, modern edge.

Footwear doesn’t have to mean heels anymore. Sneakers work effortlessly with breathable fabrics, while boots add an unexpected contrast that still feels balanced.

Keep accessories minimal — let the fabric and drape do the talking.

Play around with the pallu — wear it in the front for a vintage touch or keep it loose and flowing for an easy, breezy feel. Add structure if needed — a belt can define the look, or you can casually knot the pallu for both style and ease.

Layering can work in summer too — think light shirts, cotton jackets, or shrugs worn open for added dimension without the weight.