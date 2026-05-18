Sneaker care 101: Five essential habits every sneakerhead should follow

For many sneakerheads, shoes are not just for fashion anymore. They are collectibles, investments, and a reflection of personal style for many. From limited-edition shoes to everyday grails, maintaining sneakers is essential. Here are five essential habits every sneaker enthusiast should follow to keep their kicks in top condition.

Clean them regularly

Dirt and dust can damage the material over time if left untreated. After wearing your sneakers, wipe them gently with a soft cloth or brush. For deeper cleaning, use a mild sneaker cleaner and avoid harsh chemicals. Regular cleaning helps preserve both the colour and texture. Do not be afraid to wear your sneakers on Indian roads, just be sure to wipe off the mud and dirt before storing them away.

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Store them properly

Always store expensive sneakers in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Excess heat or moisture can damage the glue, fabric, and leather. Using the original box or breathable shoe bags can protect them from dust. You can also use shoe trees to maintain their shape. Keeping shoes on top of one another is a big no. Storing them properly keeps the shape intact.

Rotate your sneakers

Avoid wearing the same expensive pair every day. Rotating between multiple pairs allows the sneakers to air out and recover their shape. Continuous use can cause faster wear and tear. Giving them rest days significantly extends their lifespan.

Protect them with water and stain repellent

Applying a sneaker protector spray creates a barrier against water, stains, and dirt. This is especially helpful for suede, nubuck, or light-coloured sneakers. Reapply the spray every few weeks, depending on how often you wear them. It keeps the shoes looking newer for longer.

Handle with care

Be mindful of where you walk when wearing expensive sneakers. Avoid muddy areas, heavy rain, or rough surfaces that could scuff them. Untie the laces when taking them off instead of forcing your foot out. Small habits like this help prevent unnecessary damage.