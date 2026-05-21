Got your first job? Pack this survival kit to weather any office emergency

Did you just land in your first job? Congratulations! Welcome to the jungle. The excitement must be exhilarating. A lot of ‘firsts’ will be on your way. First ID card, first ‘Please find attached’ mail, first glimpse of meeting rooms. The anxiety is real. But before you step out pretending ‘Yeah, I got this,’ here’s a tiny survival kit every new office goer needs.

Water bottle

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All pictures: Shutterstock

Back-to-back meetings and AC rooms will dry you out faster than office gossip spreads. Pro tip: Take inspiration from Pinterest or Instagram, and buy an adorable-looking sipper.

A small snack stash

Hunger hits the hardest when you try to adjust to a new environment. Keep nuts, protein bars or cookies. Don’t growl over your Excel sheet. Also, sharing is caring.

Lip balms, pocket deodorant and basic grooming kit

Do not trust your office washroom. Keeping lip balms, wet tissues, sanitisers and deodorants is an absolute necessity to help you stay calm. Must: Carry a toilet seat spray for intimate area hygiene.

A notebook (Yes, even in 2026)

Not everything needs to go into the Notes app, Google docs or an Excel sheet. Scribbling a to-do list feels powerful.

Headphones

For focus and maybe sometimes for giving out a ‘I’m busy’ energy to your nosy colleagues.

Emergency medicines

Headache, acidity, unexpected chills, period cramps — do not panic and keep medicines at your arm’s reach. Corporate life doesn’t pause for pain.

Phone charger or power bank

With multiple mails and messages, your mobile’s battery might run out faster than you have ever expected. Be ready for every situation.

Other essentials: Safety pins, a spare tote bag and a t-shirt (optional)

Now, after stashing every item mentioned above, if you still have a little space left in your drawer, you might want to keep safety pins (for wardrobe malfunction), a spare tote bag (for sudden files, hand-outs or parcels) and a t-shirt (if you get drenched in a sudden outpour). Go, rule the day with confidence!