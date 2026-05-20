Workwear without labels: The new office dress code is gender fluid

What if power dressing stopped being gendered? Across offices globally, fashion is quietly moving beyond the old divide of ‘menswear’ and ‘womenswear’, making room for clothing that feels practical, polished and gender-fluid.

Gender-fluid fashion is not simply about women borrowing shirts or men wearing skirts. It is about breaking rigid fashion rules and embracing clothing rooted in comfort, confidence and individuality.

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“Gender-fluid dressing allows people to mix elements traditionally categorised as masculine or feminine and style them in a way that feels authentic to them. It can be seen in oversized tailoring, softer silhouettes, fluid drapes, neutral colour palettes, statement jewellery, skirts for men, structured jackets for women, or even completely unisex garments designed without gender in mind,” explained Kolkata-based celebrity stylist Soumya Nandy.

What makes gender-fluid fashion especially relevant today is its rejection of the idea that clothing should define identity.

“Younger consumers are drawn towards versatility and freedom in fashion. They want clothes that adapt to personality and lifestyle rather than social expectations,” added Nandy.

But gender-fluid fashion cannot simply be iconoclastic or experimental. It also needs to feel wearable, especially in formal spaces.

According to Nandy, gender-fluid office fashion is often subtle — softer fabrics, anti-fit tailoring and clean silhouettes that prioritise comfort and movement. “The idea is not to make corporate dressing theatrical, but more inclusive and adaptable,” he said, listing a few practical examples.

Oversized or relaxed-fit blazers paired with tailored trousers

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Think solids, neutrals and soft pastels. Skip loud prints, flashy details and heavy embroidery. Instead, opt for clean, understated combinations such as a maroon shirt with beige trousers and a beige blazer, a pale green shirt paired with ivory trousers and an ivory blazer, a powder blue shirt with navy trousers and a matching blazer, a faded orange shirt with a dark blue-green blazer and light brown trousers or a pastel pink shirt styled with classic black trousers and a black blazer.

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You may also experiment with shirts. Think ombre finish, mandarin collars, bishop sleeves and tie neck bow collars.

Monochrome co-ord sets that work across genders

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Pastels can be your go-to colour palette here — soothing, elegant and effortlessly refined.

Loafers, boots and minimal sneakers replacing gendered footwear choices

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Ditch the moccasins that leave your feet sweaty and the stilettos that punish your heels. Who says formalwear cannot be both elegant and comfortable? Breathable footwear proves that office fashion can look polished while keeping your feet happy too.

Layering pieces like long jackets, waistcoats and trench coats that suit different body types

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Layer up for chilly days with neutral jackets and coats in shades like brown, beige or charcoal grey — versatile pieces that work effortlessly with almost any outfit. You can experiment with checked shirts, subtle prints or even tees with contrasting borders instead of sticking to plain solids. Pair them with wide-legged trousers and finish the look with sneakers or loafers for an outfit that feels polished, powerful and effortlessly stylish.

Crisp shirts styled with wide-leg pants or structured skirts

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Who says skirts are only for women? Remember Ranveer Singh making a statement in a pleated skirt on the red carpet in 2017? There is nothing that we desk jockeys can’t slay. Pair darker-toned structured skirts with formal shirts for a sharp, gender-fluid look. Formal shirts also work well with wide-legged trousers, especially in versatile shades like beige and dim grey.

The bottom line

Nandy noted that the future of office fashion is likely to become more flexible. Gender fluid workwear is practical because it focusses on functionality, confidence and ease rather than outdated dress codes. People should feel empowered and comfortable at work without feeling restricted by traditional fashion norms.