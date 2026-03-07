Craving ice? Here’s why you — especially if you are a woman — must get tested for anaemia

If you have the urge to chew on ice, it is your body flagging an iron deficiency that may cause persistent fatigue, breathlessness and even cognitive changes in the long run if left untreated, say Kolkata doctors.

Anaemia, one of the most common nutritional deficiencies, shows noticeable symptoms that most people overlook. Here are a few signs to watch out for.

Craving ice or unusual non-food items

“An unusual but well-recognised sign of iron deficiency is the tendency to chew ice, a condition known as pagophagia. While it does not always mean a person has developed full-blown anaemia, even mild iron deficiency can trigger this behaviour,” said Dr Joydeep Ghosh, consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Anandapur.

However, the theory is still under scrutiny. “One theory suggests that the act of chewing ice may briefly increase blood flow and oxygen delivery to the brain, which can provide a short-lived sense of alertness or relief from fatigue often associated with low iron levels. However, this explanation is still debated in medical literature,” added Ghosh.

Dr M S Purkait, medical superintendent at Techno India DAMA Hospital, said such cravings may also appear in the form of pica. “Chewing on ice, dirt and cravings for unusual non-food items could be a sign of iron deficiency. Sometimes it is seen during pregnancy.”

Persistent fatigue and weakness

Another common symptom of anaemia is a constant feeling of tiredness. “Persistent fatigue, low haemoglobin levels, weakness and shortness of breath” are more common symptoms of iron deficiency, Ghosh said. These symptoms are seen because the body does not contain enough iron to produce red blood cells that carry oxygen.





Pale skin and cold extremities

Anaemia also causes physical changes like paleness.

Purkait noted that “other signs of anaemia may be extreme lethargy, paleness of skin, breathlessness, and cold and clammy extremities”.

When haemoglobin levels drop, less oxygen reaches tissues, making the skin appear pale, and the hands and feet feel cold.

Brittle nails, palpitations and headaches

Iron deficiency also affects the heart, nails and overall energy levels. “Sometimes people experience brittle nails, palpitations, headaches and body pain,” said Purkait. “These symptoms are linked to the body trying to compensate for reduced oxygen supply.”

Tingling, confusion and cognitive decline

In some cases, anaemia can also affect the nervous system. “Sometimes there could be tingling of hands and feet and decline in cognitive function,” Purkait said.

Due to menstrual blood loss and inadequate dietary iron intake, doctors say women are more vulnerable to anaemia. If symptoms persist, a medical evaluation and a blood test are recommended to help detect the deficiency early and prevent complications.