Style on a budget: Accessories for Rs 250 or less in Kolkata markets this Poila Baisakh

1 8 All images by Amit Datta and Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

City markets are bustling as Poila Baisakh is around the corner. If you plan to go shopping this week and don’t know what to pick from the shelves, we have you covered. Team My Kolkata explored Gariahat and Hatibagan markets to find the snazziest accessories — all under Rs 250

2 8

Artsy and aesthetic, the handmade choker neckpieces go well with ethnic wear as well as western fits. You can pair them with jeans and a white chikankari kurta for a stylish Indo-western look. Handmake chokers come in a wide variety but we recommend the handpainted ones

Price: Rs. 100-150

3 8

From Afghani earrings to chandeliers, Gariahat will leave you spoilt with choices if you are looking for statement earrings. Beads, stones, cloth, faux feathers — you name it, they have it

Price: Rs. 50-100

4 8

If you are not a fan of glass bangles, get a few wooden ones that are wrapped in decorative cloth or thread. You can mix-and-match, putting contrasting hues together or buy bangles of the same colour that will go with your Poila Baisakh outfit.

Price: Rs. 30 piece

5 8

From deities to landscapes, the artistic expression on the neckpieces command attention. If you look closer, the precision with which a quotation or the eyes of Durga are drawn on a tiny clay locket will fascinate you. Conch shell necklaces with vibrant tassels are also favourites when it comes to choosing accessories

Price: Rs. 150 per piece

6 8

Kaan earrings or ear cuffs are perfect for ethnic looks because whether you wear them on both ears or just one, these pieces will make a statement. Kaan is great for days when ‘less is more’ is your mantra.

Price: Rs. 100

7 8

Grab stone-engraved jewellery for traditional looks. Chokers, layered neckpieces, Rani Haar, temple jewellery, Kolkata markets have them all.

Price: Rs. 100-300 (L), Rs. 100 (R)

8 8

Silver jewellery has a separate — and loyal — fanbase. Make an entire collection of silver neckpieces, jhumkas, anklets, toe rings, nose rings and septum rings, and you have a jewellery ready to pair with any kind of fit

Price: Rs. 50 (L), Rs. 100 (R)