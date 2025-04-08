Chic, comfy and contemporary — dazzle this Poila Baisakh with cool fits from Kolkata labels

Poila Baisakh is just around the corner, and if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the Bengali New Year, we’ve curated the ultimate lookbook. Whether your vibe is casual and comfy or head-turning and bold, these fits — from homegrown Kolkata labels — blend traditional aesthetics with modern flair.

Heritage with a twist

Want to keep it fuss-free yet festive this Poila Baisakh? Slip into Pablo By Aditi’s chic brown dress, featuring hand-painted designs with scenes from Kolkata on the back. Ideal for a Nabo Borsho brunch with friends and family or even a relaxed day at home, especially if you’re hosting friends and family over for a hearty Poila Baisakh lunch or dinner. The breezy outfit ensures ease of movement while keeping your style quotient high. Pair it with simple, nude-toned makeup and a sleek high bun or an updo for a balanced look.

Style tip: Keep it comfy with sneakers or flats, or even cute Mary Janes. Opt for minimal statement accessories — think a septum ring, dainty studs, and a snake chain anklet, or a single statement neckpiece — for that understated edge.

To order: WhatsApp 9748461105 or DM directly on Instagram.

Cool blues to beat the heat





Stay effortlessly stylish in the sweltering weather with this white-and-blue Jamdani coord set from Stree Kolkata — a perfect blend of comfort and elegance. The ensemble pairs straight pants with a sleeveless, cropped blazer-style top, making it a chic choice for festive gatherings — personal and at work. The delicate Jamdani weave brings a touch of tradition to a modern silhouette. Opt for peach-toned makeup and finish the look with a fish braid or wear your natural locks to keep things fresh and elegant.

Style tip: Skip the earrings and go for a vintage choker — or keep it classic with minimal pearl studs.

To order: DM directly on Instagram.

Fun with fusion

When it comes to festive fashion, you can never go wrong with a sari. Ira’s ‘Oshibana’ collection, which is inspired by the Japanese art of pressed flowers, has a black kantha sari that can be a perfect pick for Nabo Borsho celebrations. Draped it over a shirt for the perfect diva-boss-babe fit. Complement with a chunky belt for that hourglass silhouette and opt for a low messy bun or loosely clutch your hair at the back, allowing some strands to frame your face.

Style tip: Go for juttis or simple block heels and a clutch for a touch of understated sophistication. Elevate the look with golden studs or danglers.

To Order: Visit their website

Soft floral glam





Just in case you harbour an inexhaustible love for saris, we have another option. This floral tissue sari, from Kathakoli Creation, styled with a sweetheart neck blouse is a head-turner. Dreamy, festive, and oh-so-elegant. If you want to add some oomph to an otherwise traditional pick, pair the sari with a bustier top or a bright crop top.

Style Tip: Slip into a pair of heels or sandals. Choose between pearl-studded jewellery with heels to keep it simple and traditional, or pair opt for matt gold or bronze toned statement danglers. Keep the makeup light for day functions, and jazz it up with a bold lip for a night look.

To Order: WhatsApp 9830986733

Art: À la mode

Want to keep it fuss free and casual? Go for these quirky, hand-painted shirts from Mati - The Origin. Team them with shorts, denims or even a flowy skirt and a belt, and you’re good to go.

Style tip: Silver drop earrings or a classic watch work well. Throw on sneakers or pumps and your classy yet casual outfit is complete.

To order: DM on Instagram