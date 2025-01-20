Rent toys from these Kolkata toy libraries and unlock sustainable playtime

How many toys are too many toys? The sheer volume of stuff that our children accumulate is overwhelming. With so many schools of thought to choose from – open-ended toys, pretend play, STEM, STEAM – it’s easy to feel lost. Add gifts they get from grandparents, the toy that a favourite aunt brings every time she visits and the occasional impulse buy, and suddenly, shelves are overflowing with blocks, cars and stuffed animals. The clutter can be as stressful for children as they are for parents. When my son turned four, I decided to switch to toy libraries instead of buying new toys as he outgrew the old ones. It’s not only practical, but also helps me declutter. Sustainable, budget-friendly and community-oriented, toy libraries are a wonderful alternative. At a toy library, you can borrow from a vast range of well-made toys designed to support your child’s skill development and imagination. Fortunately, Kolkata is home to a few great options.

Jolly Joey

The subscription-based Jolly Joey toy library offers a wide range of toys to help children develop their creativity, imagination, and logical reasoning. Board games, educational toys, creative and outdoor toys and books are all available on rent for children up till 10 years of age. With a diverse collection of safe and sanitised toys, Jolly Joey aims to provide a stress-free playtime experience for children and parents alike. Their subscription model is designed to make toy rental easy and hassle-free.

Contact: +91-98300-38613; Subscription: ₹500 onwards

The Elefant

A mobile app-based toy library with age-appropriate toys for all age groups between 0-12 years. Elefant has 600+ STEM-based toys and books from multiple brands curated to foster brain and holistic development along with unlimited exchanges and a 100 per cent damage waiver – which is great because my son does not play gently. If you’re worried about their reused toys being unhygienic, know that before circulation, the toys are UV Ray sanitised, quality-checked and then sealed back.

Contact: +918376987987; Subscription: Monthly plans start at Rs 833

Even though I found and used just these two libraries, they have been of great help and have successfully helped me create a rotation of toys and reduce screen time considerably. If you have a huge collection that overwhelms you, rotating with your friends helps immensely. You could also send good condition used toys to Goonj and Missionaries of Charity. Toy Libraries allow variety and exposure in a cost-effective manner while promoting skill development. By embracing this circular approach, we’re not only reducing waste, but also fostering a future where every child has the chance to play, learn, and grow.

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores.