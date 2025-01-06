A mother’s guide to Kolkata’s best libraries — online and offline

As we welcome Generation Beta, while still decoding the jargon of Gen Alpha, I can’t help but wonder – will these children know the joy of books passed down through generations? With podcasts, audiobooks, ebooks and Kindles reshape how we consume stories, will millennials be the last generation to visit libraries? The comforting aroma of old pages, the inviting silence, warmth and peace of shelves stacked with tales waiting to be discovered, all forming a safe haven for the soul. This reflection has led me on a quest to ensure I introduce my son to libraries and secure him memberships wherever possible. As physical libraries decline and online libraries become the eventual future, I want him to experience the thrill of finding a book in an offline library, the satisfying thud of a stamp on the borrowing card, and the quiet wonder of imagining who must have last held the book, and who will get it next?!

British Council Library

A hub of learning and leisure, the British Council Library offers a rich blend of physical and digital resources, making it an ideal destination for learning, relaxation, and exploration. Members can access an extensive collection, including books and e-books, films and digital concerts, audiobooks, comics and graphic novels, academic journals and research papers, self-access training materials, newspapers and magazines. Beyond its resources, the library serves as a vibrant community space, hosting unique events that cater to families, students and professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: L&T Chambers, First floor, 16 Camac Street, Kolkata 700017

Timings: Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm; closed on Sundays and public holidays

Membership: Individual memberships are available for people over 18 years of age (Rs 2,500 for one person across the libraries in India and digital library. Borron up to 6 items at a time). Parents have to take a family membership which gives access to two adults and two children in the family. For an annual fee of Rs 4,500, any member can borrow up to 14 documents at a time, and access the online library, the physical library and family area, as well as the live events. Membership can be obtained online at www.britishcouncil.in/library/physical-library.

Contact: 0120-4569000 / 0120-6684353

Email: indiacustomercare@britishcouncil.org

Book My Read Library

This online library, founded by Kolkata-based Neha Gupta, is where the littlest kids can explore their stock of picture books, Roald Dahl favourites, Indian authors, touch and feel, flap books, biographies, encyclopedias and mysteries and more. Catering to ages from six months to 13 years, all you have to do is browse online and add books to your queue, and they will be delivered and then picked up from your home. It might become your child’s favourite virtual hangout quicker than you know.





Website: https://bookmyread.com/

Membership: Plans start at Rs 600 per month for 5 books and go up to Rs 1,600 for 15 books. There is a one-time registration and refundable security deposit fee. You can browse the plans and subscribe online.

Contact: 9831545630

Email: info@bookmyread.com, nehi.agarwal@gmail.com

Asiatic Society

A treasure trove of knowledge awaits at the Asiatic Society, where subjects span anthropology, archaeology, art, architecture, gender studies, history, science and technology, philosophy, literature, and more. Currently, Asiatic Society is not open for membership but this immense wealth of knowledge is accessible to all. So take a book and step into the reading room and lose yourself in the pages of history and discovery. A student card is all you need for young learners to gain access to 1,30,786 books, 1,09,438 journals and 48,355 microfiche.

Asiatic Society building in Park Street, Kolkata Wikimedia Commons

Address: 1 Park Street, Taltala, Kolkata

Timings: New Building Reading Room: Mon - Fri 9.45am - 6.15pm, Sat 10am - 5pm, Sun closed; Metcalfe Hall Reading Room: Mon - Fri 9.45am - 6.15pm, Sat-Sun closed

Membership: Accessible to all

Contact: 033-2229 0779 / 7251 / 7250

Email: gs.asiatic@gmail.com, theasiaticsociety@gmail.com

Website: www.asiaticsocietykolkata.org

My Book Zone

With a wide collection of books and a hassle-free borrowing process, My Book Zone is a digital library that encourages reading by making it accessible, convenient and affordable. Explore a diverse range of categories online, including bedtime stories, children’s fiction, fairy tales, fantasy, classics, contemporary works, poetry, literature and much more. What’s more? Free pick-up and delivery of books at your doorstep.

Address: 62C/1, Maharaja Tagore Road, Dhakuria, Kolkata 700 031

Membership: Plans start at Rs 400/month with a one-time membership fee starting at Rs 300 Rs 275 per month and there is no restriction on the number of books that a member can read. Order the books you’d like online and they will drop them at your doorstep.

Contact: 033- 40612286 / 8336911170

Website: https://www.mybookzone.net

National Library

The largest library in Asia may not dole out memberships for children, but a day pass is all you need to visit — and it’s totally worth it. The sheer scale of the National Library is enough to inspire a budding love for books in any child. Established in 1836 (its origins trace back to Calcutta Public Library), the library houses an incredible collection, including digitised editions, maps, periodicals, manuscripts, and more. For those above 18, membership is completely free, making it a haven for book lovers of all ages.

The National Library in Kolkata is Asia's largest library TT Archives

Address: Belvedere Road, Block A, Alipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700027

Timings: Mon - Fri 9am - 8pm, Weekends and public holidays 10am - 6pm; closed on January 26, October 2 and August 15

Membership fees: Free, registration to be done online

Contact : 033-24792968

Website https://www.nationallibrary.gov.in/

Ramakrishna Mission Library (Golpark)

The Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture in Golpark has been maintaining a library since its inception at Wellington Square. The Library has three wings: (i) General Library (ii) Children’s Library and (iii) Junior Library. There is a large fully air-conditioned and well-illuminated reading room with CCTV facility in the Children’s Library, that can accommodate over 100 kids. The Children’s Library also has a Multimedia Section that offers an interesting collection of learning and knowledge enhancement tools for children. The members of the Children’s Library and Junior Library are allowed to borrow only one book at a time, every 15 days, for a refundable fee of Rs 300 per book.





Address: G988+4G6, Gariahat Rd, Golpark, South End Park, Kolkata 700029

Timings: 3.30pm to 7pm, Monday to Saturday

Membership: Children aged between 6 and 11 years can become annual members of the Children’s Library by paying an annual fee of Rs 240 and an admission fee of Rs 10 at the time of registration. The same charges apply to young students between 12 and 15 years desirous of annual membership of the Junior Section Library. The membership is limited to children living within areas under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Bidhan Nagar Municipality.

Contact: 03340301294

Website: https://sriramakrishna.org/general-library/

Email: rmic.library@gmail.com

American Library

The American Library’s collection is thoughtfully curated, with a primary focus on U.S. government and politics, international relations, economics, business management, social sciences, human rights, American history, American literature, and global issues. It houses approximately 15,000 volumes of books, U.S. government and think tank reports, DVD on current topics, and subscribes to 162 American periodicals and three leading American newspapers. In recent years it has added new-age literature too. It contains content from databases such as Gale, Britannica, and CQ to assist high school and university students with research. Children under age 14 must be accompanied by their parent/guardian/teacher while visiting the library.

Along with books, the library at the American Center also has a huge collection of DVDs My Kolkata

Address: 38-A, American Center, J. L. Nehru Road, Park Street area, Kolkata

Timings: Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm, closed on weekends and public holidays

Membership: Membership is available for various age groups. Those 14 and above can apply with photo ID and address proof. Those under 18 need a legal guardian’s signature to apply and must be accompanied by a parent/guardian when visiting the library. The American Library offers individual local and outstation membership. Processing fees for membership begin at Rs 400.

Contact: 033 39842400

Website: in.usembassy.gov/education-culture/american-spaces/american-center-kolkata/american-library-kolkata/

Email: kolkatapas@state.gov

Libraries are community hubs. They provide access to a wealth of knowledge for people of all ages and backgrounds, often at minimal charges. They also play a significant role in promoting literacy and lifelong learning, and I hope as times evolve, they will evolve and stand the test of time.

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores