The Good Enough Mom’s guide to Kolkata parks to explore with your kids this winter

An outing to the local park is a great way to get the kids outside and improve their mental and physical health. Amidst the hustle bustle of Kolkata, there are gardens and parks where you can enjoy a morning stroll, learn about trees, your toddler can run around safely and the older kids can engage in a sport. Outdoor play is essential and even though the number of kid-friendly parks is limited — there are enough to drag you out and let your kids run free. Make the most of this weather and head to these parks around the city!

Eco Park

Wikimedia Commons

Spread across 480 acres in New Town, Rajarhat, Eco Park is a safe haven for kids to skate, cycle, run around, and have a picnic. They usually have activities like water zorbing, land zorbing, and e-bikes are available on site too. Within Eco Park, lies the Eco Children’s Park, which spans 2.47 acres and includes fountains, play areas, sculptures, and elevated platforms linked by causeways, swings, and slides, and is intended to stimulate play and learning experiences in a garden setting.

Location: Major Arterial Road (South-East), Action Area II New Town, Kolkata 700156

Entry: Free for all

Time: 12pm - 7.30pm

Nature Park

Wikimedia Commons





A visit to Taratala Nature Park offers a delightful retreat into nature, providing a perfect balance of relaxation, recreation, and environmental learning. Boating, walking trails, children’s play area and designated spots for picnics — it makes planning your winter day in the sun easy. The park also serves as an educational space with various displays and programmes focused on environmental conservation and sustainability.

Location: Taratala Rd, Paharpur, Garden Reach, Kolkata, West Bengal - 700088

Price: Rs 25

Time: 8am - 5.30pm

Citizen’s Nature Park

The erstwhile Chaplin Park in Taratala has been restored and renovated and reopened as Citizen’s Park. You surely won’t be able to recognise the place if you are revisiting after a long time. Vintage lamps, slides, benches and fountains - make this one a simple and easy choice

Location: Cornfield Road, Kolkata - 700019

Entry: Free for all

Time: All day

Nature Study Park

TT Archives

Recently renovated, this park on Loudon Street has an outdoor library constructed from up-cycled materials, an outdoor fitness zone, a children’s play area, floor games like hopscotch, viewing decks and trellis walkways. Perfect for when you want to get in a quick walk, complete your step goal while keeping kids entertained around you.

Location: 4L, Sir UN Brahmachari Sarani, Kolkata - 700017

Entry: Free for all

Time: 5am - 10.30 am; 3pm - 6pm

Woodburn Park

On days where you don’t want to run behind or chase your kids, Woodburn Park is perfect. A small, secure park with multiple swings, slides and a jungle gym, it entertains all children while you can just sit on a bench, read a book and watch them run around.

Location: 28, Woodburn Road, Bhowanipore, Kolkata - 700020

Entry: Free for all

Time: 6am - 6pm

Rabindra Sarobar

Amit Datta

Located in the Rabindra Sarobar Park Compound, Lions Safari Park is always bustling with activities for children. A play area with multiple coaching classes and the occasional horse ride, this one becomes a favourite and your kids will often request (read coerce) you to take them there. You can also take your kids to another part of the Rabindra Sarobar — the Lake Children Garden, where they can enjoy other rides and feed the ducks too.

Location: Dhakuria, Rabindra Sarobar, Kolkata - 700029

Entry: Free for all

Time: 5am - 9.30 am; 3pm - 6pm

Agri Horticultural Society of India

Krishnungshu Gangopadhyay

Founded by William Carey in 1820, the Agri Horticultural Society in Alipore nurtures innumerable herbs, ferns, fruits and flowers. Colours, so very many colours! The oldest institution of its kind in India, this society plays an important role in horticulture development and they also provide rare and useful plants, eco-friendly gardening material, insecticides and pesticides, organic soil, etc. If you have any inclination towards gardening or learning about the same, there is a small and engaging play area for children inside, where they can play while you can learn or get inspiration.

Location: 1, Alipore Road, Alipore, Kolkata - 700027

Entry: Rs 20 for non-members

Time: 5.30am - 7.30 pm; closed on Sundays

Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden

If you’ve never had a chance to visit this colossal garden spread across a total area of 273 acres (109 hectares) in Shibpur, Howrah, do it now with your kids. Ideally suited for older children and perfect for a half-day excursion from Kolkata, the Botanical Garden was originally founded in 1786 by Colonel Kyd. It started off as a garden to grow commercial plants and trees that would help mint out money, and went on to become the oldest and largest garden in southeast Asia utilised for botanical research studies. This strictly no-plastic zone also has a great banyan tree which is believed to be 250 years old and the largest banyan tree without a trunk in the world. Due to damage during the cyclone Amphan, you can now only view the tree from outside a fence, but it still stands. No outside food is allowed in the gardens and it is a no-litter park, so carry snacks for your journey to and from the park.

Location: Shibpur, Howrah, West Bengal - 711103

Entry: Rs 10 for Indians, Rs 20 for still photography

Time: 8am - 5pm; ticket counter closes at 4pm

Now that you are armed with names of some of the must-visit gardens in the city, pack a picnic basket, and head to one to enjoy the most of the winter sun.

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores