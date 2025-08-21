Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease cases rise in Kolkata: What parents must know to keep kids safe

Cases of high fever, rashes and mouth ulcers in young children are plaguing Kolkata residents this August. The trend, doctors say, marks the return of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), a viral infection that has left families, school authorities and caregivers worried.

The condition, which only affects children, isn’t usually serious. Nonetheless, it takes an emotional toll on the kids and their parents.

Doctors advise staying calm, following hygiene precautions and seeking medical advice when necessary.

HFMD is primarily caused by the Coxsackievirus and spreads easily through saliva, faeces, respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces, according to Dr Shubhadeep Das, senior consultant and clinical lead of the Pediatric Cardiac ICU and PICU at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah.

“The most effective defence is strict hygiene. Children should be taught to wash their hands thoroughly with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet. They should follow the same process after diaper changes, before meals and after contact with blisters,” he said.

Das stressed the need to disinfect toys, surfaces and utensils regularly, and avoid sharing cups, towels or personal items at home.

Infected children should be kept at home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours and all blisters have dried. Symptomatic care is equally important.

“Keep your child well hydrated. Cold treats or saline rinses can soothe mouth ulcers. For fever or discomfort, acetaminophen or ibuprofen may be given, but never aspirin,” the doctor advised.

Das added that parents must seek medical attention if symptoms worsen, persist beyond a week, or if the child shows signs of dehydration or unusual drowsiness.

Schools are also stepping up to protect children. “With cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease being reported in several schools across the city, schools must play a proactive role in keeping children safe,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal of The Newtown School.

“The first step is early detection — teachers and staff should look out for children with fever, rashes, or mouth ulcers and guide parents to seek medical care immediately. Schools should also encourage parents to keep unwell children at home until they are fully recovered, reducing the risk of spreading the virus to others,” she added.

According to Bhattacharya, creating awareness within the classroom is equally important. “Children must be gently reminded to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, and avoid sharing food or water bottles. If a child shows symptoms in school, he or she should be safely separated until parents pick them up. When schools, teachers, and parents work together, they can effectively safeguard young students and prevent HFMD from disrupting the rhythm of school life.”

Meanwhile, parents are finding it hard to deal with the stress of HMFD affecting their kids. “My child got it from school. It started off with high fever, and then rashes appeared. That’s when we took him to the doctor,” said Mona Biswas, mother of a three-year-old studying at Kidzee in south Kolkata.

Several city-based schools reported cases of HMFD earlier this month. “The cases were more at the beginning of the month; now the cases are low in our school,” said Seema Sapru, principal of The Heritage School.