Face the heat: Essential makeup tools for a fuss-free, fresh face in the summer

Kolkata summer and makeup can hardly be called complementary. Think humidity and sweat, and makeup that seems to melt away faster than your morning iced coffee. But with the right tools in your kit, a fresh, long-lasting look is still achievable.

Whether you are stepping out for work, brunch, college, an event or an adda session, these handy essentials will help you stay cool, prepped, and picture perfect with zero patchy skin and without the need for constant touch-ups!

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Ice-roller

All pictures: Shutterstock

Ice-rollers are your pre-makeup saviour. It can help depuff the face, tighten pores, and give a smooth finish before you even pick up your makeup products.

Mini hand fan

In the humid climate of Kolkata, mini-hand fans can be utilised as a portable boreeze. A quick blast of air helps set products faster and keeps sweat at bay while you’re doing your makeup or on the go.

Oil blotting papers

Midday shine is inevitable, but greasy skin shouldn’t take centre stage. Blotting papers absorb excess oil from your skin without disturbing your makeup — a handbag essential.

Beauty blender

For that lightweight finish, a damp beauty blender is key. It helps blend products seamlessly, preventing cakiness in humid weather.

Makeup fixing spray

Lock it all in. A good fixing spray after the makeup process ensures the products stay in place longer, even in heat and humidity, giving you a fresh, just-done look for longer.

Gel-based skincare products (moisturiser, primer, serum)

Switch heavy creams with gel-based moisturisers in summer. They hydrate without feeling too heavy and sticky on your skin and create a breathable base for makeup.

With these tools in your arsenal, summer makeup doesn’t have to feel like a losing battle — just a little smarter, lighter, and way more effortless.