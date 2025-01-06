Have you tried the viral Pumpkin Roast Biryani from Rashbehari Avenue’s Bonne Femme yet?

A traditional Armenian Christmas delicacy has been given a Kolkata twist. Soul food biryani has tapped into culinary history, and has brought together west Asia and south Asia, right here in the City of Joy.

And, for a change, this biryani heroes a vegetable, not a meat.

Popular Kolkata eatery, Bonne Femme, on Rashbehari Avenue, has introduced a Pumpkin Roast Biryani in its winter menu, and the innovative dish has been grabbing eyeballs of netizens ever since its recent launch.

A part of the heritage sweet shop, Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick, Bonne Femme is a multi-cuisine restaurant that serves global cuisine and often introduces innovative recipes.

Bonne Femme on Rashbehari Avenue My Kolkata archives

The Pumpkin Roast Biryani’s inspiration stems from the traditional Armenian recipe Ghapama. A stuffed pumpkin delicacy, Ghapama is made by removing the guts of the vegetable and filling it with rice and an assortment of dry fruits. The stuffed pumpkin is then baked and served hot.

The Pumpkin Roast Biryani at Bonne Femme is available in both chicken and mutton versions. It is served with eggs and potatoes, and is made Kolkata-style. To add a diverse range of flavours, olives, berries, cheddar cheese, raisins and capers are used in the biryani.

The Pumpkin Roast Biryani is baked in a tandoor and served with tabbouleh and labneh. Since, the decor of Bonne Femme is Mediterranean, the condiments pair well with the theme.

Sudip Mullick, the owner of Bonne Femme, whose penchant for world cuisine is reflected in the menu of the eatery My Kolkata archives

Bonne Femme is owned by Sudip Mullick, who is a globetrotter and picks recipes from around the globe and introduces them at his restaurant.

If you love fusion food and want to try something new, this new viral biryani, which is the talk of the town, can be your headliner.

Address: Bonne Femme, 139A, Rashbehari Avenue, Kolkata

Contact No.: 6292285161

Pocket Pinch: Rs 510 (Chicken), Rs 560 (Mutton)