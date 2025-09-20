With global flavours, Durga Puja menus at Kolkata cafes and restaurants go beyond Bengali food

This Durga Puja, eateries across Kolkata are reinventing festive dining with menus that go beyond the usual pulao and kosha mangsho. Think sushi platters, gourmet sliders, experimental desserts and artisanal drinks. These culinary experiences promise to elevate the Puja celebrations of food lovers seeking something new and exciting.

Traffic Gastropub

This Durga Puja, Traffic Gastropub is serving up a festive menu that blends traditional Bengali flavours with contemporary, global twists. Expect quirky cocktails like Gondhoraj LIIT and Boron Dala, along with innovative plates like Mocha-r Manchurian, Rajbari-r Chicken Tikka and Chingri Malaikari Pop. Perfect for a fun, flavourful Puja hangout.

Date: Mahalaya to Dashami

Timings: All day during operating hours

Pocket pinch: Rs 1500 for two (exclusive of taxes)

Address: 2nd Floor, City Centre 2, New Town

Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub & Grub is celebrating the spirit of Durga Puja with a festive menu that brings together traditional Bengali flavours and modern twists. Highlights include Tandoori Malai Dhoka, Keema Mutton Arancini, and Mihidana-r Pakoda, paired with inventive cocktails like Mishti Mukh and Paanch Phoron Punch for the perfect Pujo indulgence.

Date: Mahalaya to Dashami

Timings: All day during operating hours

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 for two (exclusive of taxes)

Address: C 301, 3rd Floor, City Centre, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar

Yauatcha

This Durga Puja, Yauatcha invites you to celebrate the season with an exclusive menu that blends Bengal’s festive spirit with contemporary Cantonese cuisine. Indulge in dishes like Cheese Broccoli Dumpling, Dragon Sesame Prawn, Spicy Crab Meat Rice and Silver Pomfret in Orange XO Sauce, paired with signature cocktails for a truly memorable Pujo feast.

Date: September 10 to October 10

Timings: All day during operating hours

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,000 for two

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus

Bonne Femme

Bonne Femme brings you a festive menu that blends tradition and creativity this Durga Puja. Highlights include Chelo Kebab Adana, Crab Kulcha, Desi Ghee Keema and Boti Biryani, and a playful Chicken Baked Rosogolla with Garlic Bread. End the feast with Fish Kochuri and Kucho Chingri Aloor Dum for a truly indulgent Pujo experience.

Date: September 28 to October 2

Timings: 12pm to 12am

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two

Address: 139A, Rashbehari Avenue

The Daily

Celebrate this Durga Puja with The Daily’s thoughtfully crafted menu that brings together wholesome bowls, indulgent desserts and refreshing matcha-based beverages. Highlights include Grilled Spiced Tofu/Chicken with brown rice and charred broccoli, decadent Ragi Crepes with homemade nutella, and Salted Caramel Chocolate Tart. Pair your meal with refreshing Mango Matcha or a creamy Spanish Latte for the perfect festive treat.

Date: Available through the festive season

Timings: 12pm to 12am

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,200 for two (approx.)

Address: 5, Satyen Dutta Road, Deshapriya Park

Café Offbeat Up There

Café Offbeat is ready to turn Durga Puja into a grand rooftop celebration with stunning city views, festive décor and a vibrant atmosphere perfect for family gatherings and friendly catch-ups. The specially curated menu features Fungi Thin Crust Pizza, Panko Fried Chicken, Fish Florentine, Mushroom Stroganoff and a range of Asian mains, ending on a sweet note with Hot Chocolate Walnut Brownie and Shahi Firni.

Date: September 26 to October 2

Timings: 11am to 11pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 for two (plus taxes)

Address: 36F EM Bypass

Chapter 2

Celebrate Durga Puja in true retro style at Chapter 2, Kolkata’s only retro dining restaurant, where nostalgia meets indulgence. The festive menu is an elaborate affair featuring classics like Caesar Salad, Bacon Wrapped Prawn, Lamb Pepper Steak, Prawn Thermidor, Tuscan Butter Salmon, and Chicken Tetrazzini. End on a sweet note with Caramel Custard, Cheesecake, Tiramisu or a scoop of ice cream.

Date: September 26 – October 5

Timings: 12pm – 2am

Pocket pinch: Rs 1500 for two (plus taxes, without alcohol)

Address: P-377, Keyatala Road, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Kolkata: 700029

Cafe Courtyard

This Durga Pujo, Cafe Courtyard turns into the perfect festive adda spot with its special Pujo Bites menu. Enjoy everything from hearty breakfasts to indulgent dinners, paired with refreshing beverages and decadent desserts. Chef’s picks include Swiss Ham Roll, Shakshuka, Pesto Chicken Melt, Pork Chops, Saffron Sauce Bhetki with Garlic Bread, Garlic Herb Prawns and tempting desserts like Tiramisu and Lemon Posset.

Date: September 22 to October 2

Timings: Monday to Friday: 9am to 10.30pm; Saturday & Sunday: 9am to 11pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 700 for two (plus taxes)

Address: CD 71, Ground Floor, Street 254, Action Area 1C, New Town

ATM Bar & Kitchen

Celebrate Durga Puja in true indulgent style at ATM Bar & Kitchen with their special Oktoberfest-inspired menu of hearty burgers and beer buckets. Highlights include the Beetroot and Goat Cheese Burger, A Ta Maison Green Burger, Juicy Chicken Burger, Hand Pounded Lamb Burger, and Smashed Tenderloin Burger — all served with classic salted fries. Pair them with chilled beer buckets, signature cocktails and refreshing pours to round off the perfect Puja meal.

Date: September 19 to October 5

Timings: All day during operating hours

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for two

Address: 1st Floor, Wellside Building, 7 Camac Street

The Yellow Turtle

This Durga Puja, The Yellow Turtle celebrates Bengal’s culinary heritage with a menu that revives lost recipes and forgotten flavours. But the true highlight is its festive drinks. Sip on signature cocktails like Pother Pachali and Darjeeling Mail (available exclusively at the Baguiati outlet) or choose playful mocktails such as Dugga Elo and Mahishasur Mordini. Pair your drinks with classics like Mourala Macher Piyazi, Sorshe Narkel Chingri, and Golmorich Murgi, and end with a sweet Bread Malai Roll. The Baguiati outlet also offers a 35+ dish buffet with unlimited alcohol for Rs 1,999.

Date: Throughout the festive season

Timings: All day during operating hours

Pocket Pinch: Rs 999 for buffet only | Rs 1,999 for buffet with alcohol

Address: P, 596, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Golpark