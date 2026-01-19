Pork perfect: Where to find the best pepperoni pizzas in Kolkata

1 11 Shutterstock

In a city that loves its food, it’s hard to believe that for almost a decade after Domino’s and Pizza Hut stopped serving pork pepperoni, only a handful of places actually served up a delectable slice of the classic pizza. But, over the years, that has changed, and now, you can find a pork pepperoni pizza in almost every pizzeria.

From blistered, wood-fired Neapolitan bases to thin, crackly New York-style pies, Kolkata’s pizza landscape today is wide, confident and unapologetically indulgent.

What binds these very different kitchens together is a shared respect for the classic topping — salty, smoky pork pepperoni that delivers comfort and character in equal measure. Whether you like your crusts thin or pillowy, your sauce bright or fiery, these addresses are where the city’s most satisfying pork pepperoni pizzas are being served right now…

Fire and Ice

When Kolkatans talk about the best pepperoni Pizza in town, the majority, including chef Shaun Kenworthy, recommend Fire and Ice Pizzeria, opposite Maidan Metro station. Our recommendation is the thin crust pepperoni pizza — it’s definitely the best pie in Kolkata.

Price: Rs 999

Location: Kanak Building ground floor, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street area

Fabbrica Originale

One of the city’s favourite spots for Italian fine dine, Fabbrica Originale has a twist on the pepperoni pizza. Theirs is made with salami instead. Made with tomato, mozzarella and Italian pork salami, this one too comes highly recommended from the city’s foodies.

Price: Rs 850

Location: 18A, Park Street

Cal On

At Hyatt Centric for a fun night out at Cal On? The pepperoni pizza should be your first order. Very few food items go as well with beer as a classic pepperoni pie. Made in a woodfire oven that’s clearly on display, Cal On’s slice is a marvelous one.

Price: Rs 1,195

Location: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge

Olio - The Woodfire Pizzeria

A comparatively new player in Kolkata’s pizza scene, Olio - The Woodfire Pizzeria serves up one of the better pepperoni pizzas in town. A base that is soft on the inside, yet crisp on the outside, is topped with a healthy layer of pizza sauce, hearty amounts of cheese and with enough pepperoni to take everyone’s attention away. Order in for a movie night via Swiggy or Zomato.

Price: Rs 899 for a large pizza, with options to customise toppings

Pepe Rosa

At Pepe Rosa, there's no messing about with the pizza. What you get is a simple yet scrumptious pork pepperoni pizza made with a San Marzano tomato base, fresh mozzarella, a healthy topping of pepperoni and jalapeno to add a little bit of zing.

Price: Rs 895

Location: First floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Sorano

The competition at Harrington Mansion is intense. With Pepe Rosa on the same floor, Sorano, too, serves up magic in the form of a pepperoni pizza. While the San Marzano tomato base and fresh mozzarella are the same, Sorano uses spicy pork pepperoni instead of the regular variety for the added kick without the need for any veggies.

Price: Rs 895

Location: First floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Veneto

Made with a base of arrabbiata sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, pork pepperoni and olives, these combine to form a delectable pizza pie at Veneto. Go over for the drinks and stay back for the pizza at Veneto in South City Mall.

Price: Rs 725

Location: South City Mall 4th floor

New York Pizza Factory

Looking for a New York-style pizza? New York Pizza Factory has not just one but two options in the form of The Original Pepperoni Pizza and the Spicy Pepperoni Pizza. A pizza pie worth savouring on a cheat day, a slice of this along with your favourite sitcom will surely help brighten any day.

Price: Classic: Rs 749; Spicy Pepperoni: Rs 799

Location: Outlets in Alipore and Bhowanipore

PICO

If you’re looking for a soft and fluffy Neopolitan-style pizza, PICO Pizzeria Coffee Bar should be the right spot for you. Made from scratch in house, and baked in their wood fire oven, the pizza is definitely made to be had along with their range of specialty coffees. Served along with three types of flavourful chilli oils, this one definitely needs to be on your list.

Price: Rs 720 + GST

Location: P559, Lake Road, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani

Cafe Courtyard

At Cafe Courtyard in New Town, they aren’t just serving up aesthetics and coffee, they also serve up a hearty pork pepperoni pizza. The nine-inch pie is perfect if you’re like Joey and you don’t share food! And even if you’re more selfless, it’s sizable enough to share on a date or a long overdue catch up with friends.

Price: Rs 369

Location: CD71, Street Number 254, CD Block New Town