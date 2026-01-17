While winter lasts: A guide to Kolkata’s best nalli nihari spots

Slow-cooked, marrow-rich and deeply comforting, nalli nihari is the dish Kolkata turns to on cold mornings. From Chandni Chowk to Park Circus, here’s where to find the city’s most satisfying bowls.

Sabir’s Hotel

A Chandni Chowk gem, Sabir’s is where many mornings begin in the Kolkata winter. The nalli nihari is slow-cooked till the marrow slips out at the lightest touch, enriching a peppery, warming broth. Paired with hot tandoori rotis, it is an old-school comfort that never disappoints.

Address: 3&5, Biplabi Anukul Chandra St, Near Sabir Hotel, Chandni Chowk

Time: 7am to 11pm

Aminia

For generations, Aminia’s nalli nihari has defined winter indulgence for Kolkata’s families. The gravy is deep, dark and patiently cooked, allowing the marrow to melt into the sauce. Soft taftan accompanies the dish, soaking up the richness without stealing focus from the star.

Address: Multiple outlets including New Market, Golpark and Park Street area

Time: Breakfast hours and all day

Haji Saheb

At Haji Saheb, nalli nihari is treated with all the patience it deserves. Slow-cooked mutton, a robust spice mix and generously sized marrow bones result in a dish that is rich without being overwhelming. Open late into the night, it remains a favourite for post-midnight cravings.

Address: Park Circus, Behala outlets

Time: Open till 4am

Shiraz Golden Restaurant

A Park Circus classic, Shiraz serves a breakfast spread that warms the soul in winter. The nalli nihari here is balanced and comforting, paired best with tandoori roti. Alongside paya and dal gosht, it remains a reliable stop for early-morning meat lovers.

Address: 135, Park Street, behind Neuro Science Hospital, Park Circus, Beniapukur

Time: 6am to 11am

Mann-o-Salwa

Known for its generous portions and slow cooking, Mann-o-Salwa’s nalli nihari is all about depth of flavour. Hours of simmering ensure tender meat and soft marrow, resulting in a dish that feels indulgent yet soulful. A must-visit for nihari loyalists in and around Park Circus.

Address: 1st Floor, 82B, Shakespeare Sarani

Time: Lunch and dinner

Al Tamr

While best known for Arabic specialities, Al Tamr’s nihari has quietly found its fanbase. The flavour profile is milder and aromatic, allowing the marrow and meat to shine. Served in plush surroundings, it offers a different but satisfying take on the winter favourite.

Address: 117, Muzaffar Ahmed Street, Park Street

Time: 12.30pm to 12.30am

India Restaurant

A legendary name in Kolkata’s Mughlai food map, India Restaurant serves a nalli nihari rooted in tradition. Rich, slow-cooked and deeply spiced, it reflects the old Kidderpore style of cooking that values time over shortcuts and flavour over frills.

Address: 34, Karl Marx Sarani Road, Kidderpore

Time: 10am to 12am