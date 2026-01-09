Must-try pork dishes from Kolkata restaurants that complement the winter chill

Kolkata’s love affair with pork is richer and more diverse than ever before. From smoky Himalayan-inspired recipes and juicy momos to indulgent brunch platters, burgers and inventive salads, the city’s restaurants are reimagining pork in exciting ways. Whether slow-cooked, steamed, smoked or fried, these standout pork dishes showcase bold flavours, regional influences and comforting textures that every meat lover should put on their must-try list.

Pork Bharta Salad by Cafe Porkotinii

Pork Bharta Salad at Café Porkotinii brings together smoky, tender shredded pork bharta and crisp, vibrant greens for a flavour-packed bite. Balanced with subtle spice and freshness, it’s a satisfying fusion that feels both indulgent and wholesome — perfect for those craving bold pork flavours with a lighter twist.

Address: 49A, Purna Das Rd, Golpark, Hindustan Park

Pork Momo by Yomari - The Himalayan Cuisine

Bamboo steaming brings out natural flavours in every bite of Yomari’s soft, juicy momos, cooked the traditional way with no shortcuts. From the smoky, spice-rich Durkha Momo to the fiery Chilli Momo tossed in a house-special sauce, each plate celebrates bold Newari flavours with a modern twist.

Address: 49A, Purna Das Road, 1st floor, Golpark

Darjeeling Maharaja Pork Platter by Cup Ebong

Maharaja Darjeeling Pork Platter at Cup Ebong is a hearty, indulgent spread celebrating pork in all its glory. Two perfectly sunny-side-up eggs anchor the plate, joined by juicy cocktail sausages, pork salami, ham, crisp bacon and comforting meatloaf, creating a satisfying, all-day feast for brunch lovers and serious carnivores.

Address: 58E, Ground Floor, beside Byloom, Hindustan Park

Bacon Cream Cheese Wontons by OneTon

Golden, crispy wontons cradle a luscious filling of smoky bacon and smooth, velvety cream cheese. Each bite delivers a satisfying crunch followed by rich, savoury indulgence, making it an irresistible appetiser for those who love bold flavours and comfort textures.

Address: 18B Lake View Road

Smoked Chilli Pork by Popo’s

At Popo’s, Smoked Chilli Pork tells a story of Himalayan tradition. Inspired by age-old smoking techniques from Tibet and Ladakh, the dish features succulent pork sourced from Dimapur, Nagaland, slow-smoked for depth, then tossed with chillies for a bold, warming flavour packed with authenticity.

Address: Sikkim House, 4/1, Middleton St, Kankaria Estates, Park Street area

BBQ Pulled Pork Burger by Griddle's

Slow-cooked pulled pork, tender and juicy, is drenched in smoky BBQ sauce and piled high in a soft bun. Balanced with crunchy slaw and bold flavours, this burger is messy, indulgent and deeply satisfying — perfect for meat lovers craving comfort with a punch.

Address: Across outlets

Bacon, Eggs & Cheese Bagel by The Daily Cafe

A toasted bagel generously layered with fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy smoky bacon and gooey melted cheese. Hearty and satisfying, this classic breakfast favourite delivers comfort and flavour in every bite, making it the perfect pick for a filling morning meal or a relaxed brunch indulgence.

Address: 5, Satyen Dutta Road