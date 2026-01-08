Too gur to be true: Where to find Kolkata’s tastiest nolen gur dishes this winter

Winter in Bengal is incomplete without the deep, smoky sweetness of nolen gur. Made from fresh date palm sap, this seasonal jaggery defines the city’s cold months, appearing in mishti, payesh, pithe and even cocktails. Across Kolkata, sweet shops, cafes and bars are celebrating the fleeting season with inventive and traditional nolen gur specials.

Brojonath’s Sweets

Brojonath’s Sweets marks the nolen gur season with a handcrafted winter spread featuring sandesh, rosogolla, patishapta and kolshi, all made in small batches to preserve aroma and caramel depth. The menu also includes select eggless winter cakes, making it ideal for gifting and festive indulgence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: Brojonath’s Lords and Brojonath’s Rajarhat outlets

Aminia

Aminia’s Nolen Gur Firni is a bowl of pure winter nostalgia. Fragrant rice pudding meets the sweetness of nolen gur, evoking memories of family gatherings and cold evenings. Simple, comforting and deeply rooted in tradition, it is available across multiple outlets for a limited season.

Outlets: New Market, Rajarhat, Jessore Road, Golpark, Behala, Serampore, Sodepur, Siliguri, Guwahati and Kolaghat

Balaram Mullick

Balaram Mullick celebrates nolen gur through inventive yet heritage-inspired creations like Nolen Gur Kachagolla, Nolen gurer Paturi Sandesh and Gurer Chamcham. Rich textures, banana leaf aromas and velvety malai come together to showcase the jaggery’s warmth in elegant, comforting forms.

Address: All outlets across Kolkata

Pabrai’s

Pabrai’s has introduced a Hot Thick Nolen Gur Drink this winter, designed to be slow-sipped and soul-warming. Dense, comforting and intensely aromatic, it highlights the jaggery’s natural richness, offering a new way to experience Bengal’s winter gold beyond traditional desserts.

Address: Pabrai’s outlets across Kolkata

Sweet Bengal

Sweet Bengal’s Nolen Gurer Rosogolla Payesh combines two classics in one indulgent dessert. Soft rosogollas float in creamy payesh, elevated by the smoky sweetness of authentic nolen gur. Rich yet balanced, it is a seasonal favourite available for delivery across the city.

Address: Sweet Bengal outlets across Kolkata

Ganguram’s

Ganguram’s winter specials spotlight traditional favourites like Gur Coconut Sandesh, Gur Puli, Gur Chanar Payesh and Nolen Gur Roshogolla. Each sweet reflects the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship, offering comforting flavours that define Bengal’s winter dessert table.

Address: Ganguram’s outlets across Kolkata

Corridor Bar and Kitchen

Corridor Bar and Kitchen brings nolen gur into the cocktail glass with The Hobby Centre Reserve. Sesame-infused aged rum forms a smoky base, layered with fresh nolen gur and gentle citrus notes. Nutty, spiced and quietly bold, it captures the essence of a Kolkata winter evening.

Address: Ground Floor, Bangur BFL Estate, 1A, Russel Street

Canteen Pub and Grub

Canteen Pub and Grub pairs nostalgia with innovation through its Profit Roll filled with molten nolen gur and the Winter Jamun Veil cocktail. While the pastry delivers caramel warmth and crunch, the drink balances tart kul with jaggery sweetness for a festive winter sip.

Address: C 301, 3rd Floor, City Centre, DC Block, Sector 1, Salt Lake

The Yellow Turtle

The Yellow Turtle’s Nolen Gur and Pithe Puli Utsav blends tradition with modern flair. From a soothing nalen gur shake to patishapta with citrus accents and Thai coconut pudding with nolen gur gelato, the menu celebrates winter nostalgia with playful twists.

Address: P 596, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Golpark, Hindustan Park