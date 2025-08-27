Operation Sindoor theme, Red Fort replica draw Kolkata pandal hoppers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi in Kolkata was not just about modaks and devotional songs in praise of Lord Ganesha — it was also about thoughtful themes at pandals and elaborate lightings. Here’s a look.
Indian armed forces’ recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan was the theme for a Ganesh Pandal in Baguiati. Titled Veer Ganesha — Raksha ke Devta, the pandal at Executive Palace Complex in Baguiati offered tribute to martyrs.
The idol at Baguiati’s Executive Palace Complex features Devi Parvati sitting with baby Ganesha on her lap.
The pandal at Lake Kalibari featured a life-size idol of Lord Ganesha flanked by two giant elephants with their trunks raised in reverence.
A sahasra-hasta version of Lord Ganesha was placed at a pandal near Lansdowne Market. Two giant chandeliers added to the decor.
A pandal near Salt Lake PNB Crossing adopted a tribal village theme for Ganesh Chaturthi this year.
Crowds thronged Jagatpur Santosh Pally to catch a glimpse of the Red Fort theme for Ganesh Puja this year.
The interior of the Red Fort pandal at Santosh Pally featured terracotta art style, synonymous with Bishnupur in West Bengal.