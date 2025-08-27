Operation Sindoor theme, Red Fort replica draw Kolkata pandal hoppers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi in Kolkata was not just about modaks and devotional songs in praise of Lord Ganesha — it was also about thoughtful themes at pandals and elaborate lightings. Here’s a look.

1 7 All pictures by Soumyajit Dey and Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian armed forces’ recent Operation Sindoor against Pakistan was the theme for a Ganesh Pandal in Baguiati. Titled Veer Ganesha — Raksha ke Devta, the pandal at Executive Palace Complex in Baguiati offered tribute to martyrs.

2 7

The idol at Baguiati’s Executive Palace Complex features Devi Parvati sitting with baby Ganesha on her lap.

3 7

The pandal at Lake Kalibari featured a life-size idol of Lord Ganesha flanked by two giant elephants with their trunks raised in reverence.

4 7

A sahasra-hasta version of Lord Ganesha was placed at a pandal near Lansdowne Market. Two giant chandeliers added to the decor.

5 7

A pandal near Salt Lake PNB Crossing adopted a tribal village theme for Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

6 7

Crowds thronged Jagatpur Santosh Pally to catch a glimpse of the Red Fort theme for Ganesh Puja this year.

7 7

The interior of the Red Fort pandal at Santosh Pally featured terracotta art style, synonymous with Bishnupur in West Bengal.