Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao were among the several Bollywood stars who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with their respective families on Wednesday. Here’s a look.
Kareena shared a photo of Jeh in front of a clay Lord Ganesha idol adorned with flowers, decorations, and the name ‘JEH’ written below. In a note, Kareena said she loved celebrating Ganpati as a child, and now her kids love it too.
This year Ananya Panday opted for an ivory kurta set while celebrating the festival with her family at home.
Sharvari Wagh shared glimpses of Ganapati celebrations with mother Namrata Wagh and sister Kasturi. The trio twinned in green.
Nimrat Kaur visited Mumbai’s GSB Seva Mandal at Kings Circle to offer prayers during the Ganapati Puja.
Rajkummar Rao extended his warm wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” reads the caption on Instagram.
Soha Ali Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra chose white a theme for Ganesh Puja at his home. The idol, adorned with red and pink garlands, was surrounded by white blooms.
Ram Charan wished fans on Ganesh Chaturthi from the sets of his upcoming film Pedda.