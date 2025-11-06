The truth about ready-to-eat breakfasts: Convenient? Yes. But are they healthy?

In today’s fast-paced urban life, convenience often takes precedence over making things from scratch. Supermarket freezers and quick-commerce apps are now packed with ready-to-eat breakfast options from poha and upma to parathas and rotis that promise an easy meal in minutes. But, while they might be a time-saver, are they really a healthy choice? Nutritionists weigh in…

The convenience culture

The rise of ready-to-eat and frozen foods reflect the changing dynamics of modern households

The rise of ready-to-eat and frozen foods reflect the changing dynamics of modern households, where both partners often work and time is scarce. “Convenience has taken priority in recent times. In a household where both partners are employed, preparing for the week or the next day has become the norm. However, the added preservatives, artificial flavours and colours in such products eventually have harmful effects on health,” said Dnyaneshwari Barve, in charge of Nutrition and Dietetics at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barve added that preparing and freezing homemade meals can be a healthier alternative for busy individuals. “Homemade recipes, when prepared and stored properly, can be a lifesaver. These ensure less reliance on packaged foods. Homemade food does not contain harmful preservatives or colourings,” she said.

According to Barve, storing cooked meals in a freezer, not a regular refrigerator, helps retain most of their nutrients. “Ideally, such foods, if stored in freezers, can be kept for up to a month. There may be slight taste change, but that’s a lesser evil than the chemical preservatives in packaged food,” she added.

What happens during freezing

Freezing can involve methods such as supercooling or hard freezing to minimise bacterial growth

Nutritionist Jayati from AM Medical Centre in Kolkata explained that freezing is an industrial process meant to extend shelf life, but it also alters the food’s nutritional profile. “There are three types of food preparations — freshly cooked food made at home, ready-to-eat packaged food and frozen food. While home-cooked meals are always the healthiest option, ready-to-eat and frozen foods undergo several industrial processes to enhance shelf life, which affect their nutritional quality,” she said.

Jayati explained that freezing can involve methods such as supercooling or hard freezing to minimise bacterial growth. “However, once thawed and reheated, the bacterial count can rise rapidly, leading to potential health risks like diarrhoea, vomiting and digestive issues,” she warned.

Homemade food still wins

Certain foods, like rice, should not be reheated multiple times, experts cautioned, as that increases the risk of bacterial growth

Both experts agreed that while occasional consumption of frozen or ready-to-eat foods is fine, regular dependence on them can have long-term health implications. Traditional methods of storing food safely at home, such as using clean containers or keeping food cool naturally, remain safer options for short-term storage.

Certain foods, like rice, should not be reheated multiple times, Jayati cautioned, as that increases the risk of bacterial growth. “Regular consumption of preserved or frozen foods may also lead to allergic reactions, rashes, or even respiratory problems in some people,” she said.

You can also do your meal prep and make your own instant poha and upma. All you need to do is dry-roast the ingredients and cool the mixture. Once cool, store them in an air-tight container. Make sure there is no moisture in the ingredients. For rotis and parathas, you can roll them out and slightly cook them on a dry tawa, let them cool and store them in air-tight containers wrapped in food-grade wrappers. These can stay fresh in the fridge for up to 3-4 days. You get your own instant breakfast, but without preservatives.

As Barve summed up, “Preparing food in advance at home, storing it properly, and choosing fresh ingredients is a cleaner and safer way to eat.”