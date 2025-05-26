The hidden pitfalls of ‘healthy’ eating: What experts want you to know

In an era dominated by wellness trends and dietary fads, staying healthy has evolved into a nuanced, often overwhelming, journey.

With social media pushing the latest ‘superfoods’ and supplement hacks, it’s easy to be swayed by promises of rapid weight loss, detox miracles and metabolic boosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, as several health experts point out, too much of a good thing can often do more harm than good.

Can too much fruit be bad for you?

Beyond blood sugar spikes, excessive fruit intake can also cause digestive issues Shutterstock

Fruits, widely regarded as nature’s perfect snack, are loaded with essential vitamins, fibre and antioxidants. However, overconsumption, especially without professional oversight, can backfire.

“Fruits contain natural sugars like fructose. Eating too much fruit can lead to elevated blood sugar levels, especially in people with diabetes or insulin resistance,” said Ananya Bhowmik, clinical nutritionist and wellness consultant.

Beyond blood sugar spikes, excessive fruit intake can also cause digestive issues. “Large amounts of fibre from fruit can cause bloating, gas, or diarrhea in some people, especially if they suddenly increase intake,” she added.

Another critical point is the risk of nutritional imbalance. “Relying too heavily on fruit can displace other important food groups — like proteins, healthy fats and vegetables — leading to imbalanced nutrition,” she explained. As Bhowmik emphasised, “Too much of anything is bad.”

Mayuri Roy echoed similar concerns, especially around the current obsession with exotic fruits like dragonfruit, kiwi, avocados, plums and blueberries.

“These are not bad, but the climate in which these are grown is different from that of India. These cannot be kept out, so they are stored in cold storages. If exposed to the humidity of our climate, they will spoil,” she said.

According to Roy, these fruits are not naturally suited to our environment and overconsumption can potentially be harmful.

“We should rely more on locally grown and produced fruits,” she concluded, promoting sustainability and health.

The misconceptions around popular diet staples

Green tea or chia seeds are very good for weight loss, but should be taken in a proper quantity Shutterstock

From green tea to apple cider vinegar and chia seeds, the shelves are full of products marketed as essential additions to your diet. But are they really as effective — or safe — as they claim?

“Green tea or chia seeds are very good for weight loss, but everything should be taken in a proper quantity. You should never just rely on the internet and start consuming these,” warned Roy.

She added that while green tea is known for boosting metabolism and acting as an antioxidant, “if you have more than two cups daily, it can be harmful.”

Supplements: A double-edged sword

Overconsuming health supplements can lead to various side effects Shutterstock

In the quest for a healthier body, many turn to supplements or meal replacement shakes. However, without professional guidance, these can lead to serious health issues.

“Overconsuming health supplements can lead to various side effects, ranging from mild to severe and even potentially fatal,” cautioned Saptarshi Basu of Woodlands Hospital.

“Common warning signs include palpitations, nausea, diarrhea, fatigue, frequent urination, stomach cramps and skin irritation. In more severe cases, overconsumption can lead to kidney stones, liver damage and even coma or death,” he added.

When it comes to identifying a genuinely healthy health drink or shake, label scrutiny is crucial. Roy emphasised that she does not endorse health drinks or meal replacement supplements, instead suggesting natural alternatives like raw fruits or fresh juices.

“If an individual does take energy drinks or health drinks, they should really focus on the caffeine and sugar content. If these are high, they can cause irritability, mood changes and kidney damage,” she explained.

She noted that overnutrition can alter metabolism and that “excessive sugar, caffeine or high-protein food can be harmful. Normally, these energy drinks have these in high content, that’s why I advise people to not take these.”

Roy advocates home-cooked meals, rich in nutrient-dense foods like pulses, sprouts and other traditional sources of protein. “Food should be consumed as a medicine. If we bank on the intake of food as medicinal — keeping in mind the amount and qualities — then we won’t have to depend on medicines,” she advised.

Are superfoods really ‘super’?

While the market continues to overflow with ‘superfoods’ and supplements that promise transformative health benefits, their unchecked use can do the opposite.

Bhowmik shed light on the lesser-known side effects of excessive supplement use:

Toxicity from overdose: Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K can build up in the body and become toxic.

Mineral imbalances: High doses of one mineral — for example, zinc — can interfere with the absorption of another, such as copper.

Masking deficiencies: Overconsumption of folic acid can hide a vitamin B12 deficiency, potentially causing neurological damage.

Gastrointestinal or kidney issues: Supplements like calcium or vitamin D, when taken excessively, can lead to kidney stones and digestive problems.

Drug interactions: Supplements can interfere with medications, either reducing their effectiveness or intensifying side effects.

Why you shouldn’t DIY your diet

Doctors stress on using natural protein sources, rather than artificial supplements Shutterstock

The rise of detox teas, protein powders and gummies promoted by influencers and celebrities is concerning to health professionals.

“The gym-recommended protein powders are a definite no-go. These powders are harmful for your kidneys in the long run,” said Roy. “The protein intake might give good results in developing muscle mass, but it also harms the inner organs.”

She stressed the growing trend among adolescents, especially those between 16 and 17, who start using protein supplements without proper understanding. “They are easily influenced by actors and influencers promoting various supplement brands. This can be a harmful practice.”

Roy believes that schools should play a more active role in educating students about the importance of professional guidance before embarking on a diet or supplement regime.

She offered a traditional solution: “Earlier people used to rely on home-made food with proper attention to healthy items like chana (chickpeas), sattu (roasted chickpea flour), eggs, sprouts and even soybean — all of which help in muscle improvement. Nature has given us a lot of protein. Why the need to rely on artificial products?”

Don’t fall for the detox hype

According to Bhowmik, many of the ‘detox’ products being sold today are more hype than help. “Any product that claims to cleanse your system and detox it — I am against supplements,” she said.

Can ‘healthy’ items be harmful?

The irony of health-conscious eating is that even the healthiest of foods can become harmful when consumed excessively.

“Yes, I have observed patients coming with rashes, shortness of breath, diarrhea, severe joint or muscle pain, slurred speech and blood in the urine — all due to too many ‘healthy’ items in their diet,” shared Basu.

How to separate science from marketing

Wellness is not about jumping onto every new health trend Shutterstock

In a world where every product is labelled as the next health breakthrough, how do you know what to trust?

“To prioritise scientific products over market buzz, consumers should actively research and critically evaluate product claims, seeking evidence-based information and verifiable data,” advised Basu.

He recommends looking past flashy packaging and influencer endorsements and focussing on transparent and truthful communication from the manufacturer. “Ask questions and seek help from doctors or dieticians before consuming any product rather than following market buzz,” he said.

Bhowmik kept it simple: “Choose foods, not products. Every product has some side effects. If not clinically indicated, please do not take supplements.”

In conclusion, wellness is not about jumping onto every new health trend. As experts unanimously stress — balance, mindful eating and professional guidance are key.

Listen to your body, rely on local and natural foods and always consult a healthcare professional before making any major dietary change. Because when it comes to health, moderation isn’t just key — it’s everything.