Beyond alu and peyanj: Six Bengali dishes that celebrate posto in surprising ways

Posto brings to mind classics like alu posto, peyanj posto and posto’r bora. But Bengalis’ beloved poppy seeds have also found their way into a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes across Bengal, paired with vegetables, greens, eggs, and even meat. Here are six posto recipes you can try if you are looking for something different.

Posto’r Paturi

Think paturi is only for fish, meat or paneer? There is an indulgent version that’s made with a smooth mixture of poppy seed paste, coconut, green chillies and mustard oil, wrapped in banana leaves and steamed or fried. All you need with this dish is ek thala bhaat. Check the recipe here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dim Posto

Dim Bhapa had its superstar moment during the lockdown. And if you liked it, this is another egg recipe you must try. Boiled eggs are cooked in poppy seed gravy, and slit green chillies and mustard oil elevate the flavours. Comforting and satisfying, dim posto offers a refreshing alternative to your everyday egg curry. For a recipe, click here.

Mochar Posto

If mochar ghonto feels monotonous now, try this mochar shorshe posto. Banana blossoms are combined with a paste of poppy seeds, mustard seeds and green chillies, then cooked with spices. The earthy flavour of mocha goes beautifully with the richness of posto in this traditional Bengali dish. Here’s a recipe you can try.

Kochu Shaak Posto

Kochu shaak has a separate fanbase. It is not a crowd favourite. If you are one among them, then try this kochu shaak posto recipe. Taro stems are simmered with a paste of soaked poppy seeds, green chillies and coconut milk. Finished with a squeeze of lemon, the dish is light and creamy. See recipe here.

Aam Posto Murgi

Got some raw mangoes? Then you’ll just need some posto and chicken. This chicken curry, with raw mangoes and poppy seeds, replaces spicy, rich gravies to create a creamy, mildly spiced dish with a tang. Check the recipe here.

Thor Posto

Thor is another vegetable that’s not a people pleaser. But in this dish, the banana stem is the star. Cooked with poppy seed paste and green chillies, thor posto is rustic but flavourful. If you want to feed your family this healthy vegetable, then this recipe is perfect.