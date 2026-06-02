Where to relish delish summer-special menus in Kolkata this season

Fresh green salads, seasonal fruits and cold-pressed juices — restaurants and cafes across Kolkata are beating the heat with delish menus. Stepping out for brunches and hangouts? Check out these special summer menus from city eateries.

The Yellow Straw

The Yellow Straw has introduced “Your Everyday Combos”, which focusses on clean eating with preservative-free and no-refined-sugar meal options. You can choose from combinations featuring poha, sandwiches, smoothie bowls, salads and protein-rich meals tailored for quick everyday dining.

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Address: All outlets in Kolkata

Pocket pinch: Rs 500 for two

The Yellow Turtle

The Yellow Turtle’s Mango Festival celebrates the king of fruits through refreshing mocktails and decadent desserts. Highlights include the Summer Illusion, Mango Chino, Fresh Mango Panna Cotta and Mango Truffle made with fresh seasonal mangoes.

Address: P 596, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Golpark

Pocket pinch: Approx Rs 700 for two

The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata

The Bakery at The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata is serving its summer menu with desserts crafted using organically grown mangoes sourced from the hotel’s gardens. Expect creations like Mango Gandhoraj Pavlova and Pistachio Mango Symphony alongside refreshing beverages.

Address: Dalhousie Square 1, 2,3, Old Court House Street

Pocket pinch: Approx Rs 1,000 for two

Cove

Cove’s menu balances fresh seasonal ingredients with indulgent comfort dishes. Standouts include Watermelon Feta Salad, Pomelo & Jackfruit Salad, Butter Garlic Prawn and Smoked Butter Garlic Fettuccine, perfect for leisurely summer lunches and dinners.

Address: Flat no. 22, Ground Floor, Harrington Mansion, 8, Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for two

Yauatcha

Yauatcha’s seasonal offerings bring together refreshing Asian flavours through curated set menus. Guests can savour Oriental salad with lotus root chips, Asian greens soup, Chocolate Hazelnut dessert and beverages like Kaffir Mule and Strawberry & Vanilla.

Address: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Park Circus, 33, Syed Amir Ali Ave

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,000 plus taxes for two

25 Main Street Café

25 Main Street Café showcases indigenous ingredients with global influences. The menu features Bael Dhurandhar, Mango Matcha, Green Mango Margarita, Gondhoraj Chicken with Mango Salsa and refreshing Watermelon & Feta Cheese Salad in a relaxed cafe setting.

Address: AA 28, 1st Cross Road, near PNB, AA Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar

Pocket pinch: Rs 800 plus taxes for two