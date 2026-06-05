No sugar, spice and everything nice: Five homemade summer drinks that help keep blood sugar in check

Picking the right hydration option for people with diabetes might feel tricky. Options are few when it comes to interesting drinks. Many popular coolers and packaged beverages contain added sugar and hidden carbohydrates that can lead to blood sugar spikes.

According to Satavisha Basu, a senior dietitian at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, “Several simple homemade drinks can offer relief from the heat while remaining diabetes-friendly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are five drinks that you can make at home to keep your sugar levels in check while staying hydrated.

Infused waters

One of the easiest options is infused water. By adding ingredients such as cucumber, mint, lemon, basil or lime slices to chilled water, people can enjoy a flavourful drink without affecting blood glucose levels. “A sparkling water version can also provide the feel of a soft drink without the sugar,” said Basu.

Unsweetened iced green tea or black tea

Unsweetened iced green tea or black tea is another refreshing choice. “Iced green tea and black tea contain no carbs, if unsweetened,” Basu explained. A squeeze of lemon and ice cubes can make the drink even more refreshing.

Buttermilk

For those looking for something traditional, chaas or spiced buttermilk remains a summer favourite. “Protein and probiotics help with slow carb absorption. Chaas is super cooling,” said the nutrition expert. Prepared with plain curd, water, roasted cumin powder, mint and a pinch of salt, it provides probiotics and protein that help slow carbohydrate absorption.

Aam Panna

For a seasonal taste, one can opt for no-sugar and jaggery aam panna. Raw mangoes are lower in sugar than ripe ones. Boil and blend a small amount of raw mango pulp with water, roasted cumin and black salt for a tangy summer cooler. Avoid adding jaggery or sugar.

Chia seed refresher

Soak chia seeds in water for 20-30 minutes until they swell. Add lemon juice and a few mint leaves. Chia seeds provide fibre, which may help slow the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.

She added that coconut water can still be consumed occasionally, but should be counted as part of the day's carbohydrate intake since one glass may contain around nine to 11 grams of carbohydrates.